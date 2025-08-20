Roblox Umamusume Game Codes (August 2025) [CODES + HOTFIX]

Updated: August 20, 2025
We found new codes!
Recommended Videos
When it comes to cute anime girls (who are also race horses) giving their all on the track, getting more fans is the name of the game, and Umamusume Game codes will help you get just that! Grab these freebies and dive into the world of Uma racing!
All Umamusume Game Codes List
Active Umamusume Game Codes
- CODES_R_HERE: 500 Fans
- SRRY4DATA_LOSS:(:1k Fans
Expired Umamusume Game Codes
- There are currently no expired Umamusume Game codes.
Related: Roblox Horse Racing Codes
How to Redeem Roblox Umamusume Game Codes
Here’s how you redeem codes in Umamusume Game:
- Launch Umamusume Game on Roblox.
- Go to Codes on the left.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem the reward.
Umamusume Game Trello Link
If you want to find out more about the various Umas in this game or the game modes that you can participate in, you can use the official Umamusume Game Trello board. All of the details you’re looking for will be right there!
For more free rewards, go ahead and browse our Roblox codes section!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 20, 2025 09:13 am