Roblox Umamusume Game Codes (August 2025) [CODES + HOTFIX]

When it comes to cute anime girls (who are also race horses) giving their all on the track, getting more fans is the name of the game, and Umamusume Game codes will help you get just that! Grab these freebies and dive into the world of Uma racing!

All Umamusume Game Codes List

Active Umamusume Game Codes

CODES_R_HERE : 500 Fans

: 500 Fans SRRY4DATA_LOSS:(:1k Fans

Expired Umamusume Game Codes

There are currently no expired Umamusume Game codes.

How to Redeem Roblox Umamusume Game Codes

Here’s how you redeem codes in Umamusume Game:

Launch Umamusume Game on Roblox. Go to Codes on the left. Enter your code in the text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem the reward.

Umamusume Game Trello Link

If you want to find out more about the various Umas in this game or the game modes that you can participate in, you can use the official Umamusume Game Trello board. All of the details you’re looking for will be right there!

