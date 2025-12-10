Roblox SEVERE Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 10, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Prepare for ultimate chaos in this intense action‑survival Roblox title. You’ll fight massive titans and master sword combat through extremely challenging battles. Use the latest Roblox SEVERE codes to gear up and survive, as you strive to become the ultimate titan slayer.

All Roblox SEVERE Codes List

Active Roblox SEVERE Codes

There are no active Roblox SEVERE codes right now.

Expired Roblox SEVERE Codes

There are no expired Roblox SEVERE codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox SEVERE

Follow these steps to redeem all your Roblox SEVERE codes without hassle:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch SEVERE in Roblox. Press the Code button in the main menu. Input a working code into the textbox. Press Enter to claim your freebies.

Roblox SEVERE Trello Link

If you want to prepare yourself properly before you dive into all the action, you can check out the Roblox SEVERE Trello board. Here, you can find plenty of crucial information, including details on the game’s lore, secrets, NPCs, artifacts, and much more.

Can’t get enough free goodies in your favorite Roblox titles? Head over to our Roblox Codes section and discover everything we’ve got in store for you!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy