Roblox CONTROL Codes (December 2025)

You were just another C.T.R.L. employee clocking the graveyard shift, filing reports on things that shouldn’t exist. Now, the facility is under a sudden, total lockdown. Your main objective? Survive until morning. Use CONTROL codes to stop the entities from killing everyone.

All CONTROL Codes List

Active CONTROL Codes

BUGFIXES01 : 2k Cash

: 2k Cash RELEASE: 1k Cash

Expired CONTROL Codes

There are no expired CONTROL codes.

How to Redeem Codes in CONTROL

To enact the swiftest redemption of CONTROL codes, you must perform the following steps with absolute celerity:

Join the Control Corporation Roblox group. Run CONTROL in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Claim to get goodies.

