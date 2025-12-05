Forgot password
Promo image for CONTROL.
Image via Control Corporation
Roblox CONTROL Codes (December 2025)

Containment has failed. Use CONTROL codes to survive.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Dec 5, 2025 04:31 am

Updated December 5, 2025

We added the latest codes!

You were just another C.T.R.L. employee clocking the graveyard shift, filing reports on things that shouldn’t exist. Now, the facility is under a sudden, total lockdown. Your main objective? Survive until morning. Use CONTROL codes to stop the entities from killing everyone.

All CONTROL Codes List

Active CONTROL Codes

  • BUGFIXES01: 2k Cash
  • RELEASE: 1k Cash

Expired CONTROL Codes

  • There are no expired CONTROL codes.

How to Redeem Codes in CONTROL

To enact the swiftest redemption of CONTROL codes, you must perform the following steps with absolute celerity:

How to redeem CONTROL codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Control Corporation Roblox group.
  2. Run CONTROL in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Claim to get goodies.

