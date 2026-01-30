Reborn Insanity Codes (January 2026)

Updated January 30, 2026
Step into the world of Reborn Insanity, where you’ll defy the heavens with codes, master ancient cultivation techniques, and channel your inner Qi to ascend toward ultimate immortality! Break through the shackles of mortality and engage in high-stakes duels against rival cultivators for total dominion over the realm.
All Reborn Insanity Codes List
Active Reborn Insanity Codes
- RELEASE: Free rewards
- GODSTART: Free rewards
- ROOTPOWER: 10 Spirit Root Rerolls
- TRADING: 30 Race Rerolls, 30 Spirit Root Rerolls, and 100 Primeval Stones
- BETAFOX: Exclusive Beta Fox Pet
- WELCOME: 3 Race Rerolls + 3 Spirit Root Rerolls
- BETA: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls
- SECT: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls
- RACERUSH: 10 Race Rerolls
Expired Reborn Insanity Codes
- There are no expired Reborn Insanity codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Reborn Insanity
Humble one, to redeem Reborn Insanity codes you must complete the steps below:
- Run Reborn Insanity in Roblox.
- Press the M key to open the menu.
- Select the Settings.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Click Redeem to get your reward.
Reborn Insanity Trello Link
Master the path to immortality with the Reborn Insanity Official Trello, your ultimate guide to the profound mysteries of the cultivation world! Use it to study the complex hierarchy of cultivation ranks, discover the hidden potential of rare family lineages, and master the ancient techniques required to shatter your mortal limits.
