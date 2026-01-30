Forgot password
Promo image for Reborn Insanity.
Image via Reborn Insanity
Reborn Insanity Codes (January 2026)

Step into the ultimate test of survival and power in Reborn Insanity! Codes are at your disposal.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 30, 2026 04:14 am

Updated January 30, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Step into the world of Reborn Insanity, where you’ll defy the heavens with codes, master ancient cultivation techniques, and channel your inner Qi to ascend toward ultimate immortality! Break through the shackles of mortality and engage in high-stakes duels against rival cultivators for total dominion over the realm.

All Reborn Insanity Codes List

Active Reborn Insanity Codes

  • RELEASE: Free rewards
  • GODSTART: Free rewards
  • ROOTPOWER: 10 Spirit Root Rerolls
  • TRADING: 30 Race Rerolls, 30 Spirit Root Rerolls, and 100 Primeval Stones
  • BETAFOX: Exclusive Beta Fox Pet
  • WELCOME: 3 Race Rerolls + 3 Spirit Root Rerolls
  • BETA: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls
  • SECT: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls
  • RACERUSH: 10 Race Rerolls

Expired Reborn Insanity Codes

  • There are no expired Reborn Insanity codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Reborn Insanity

Humble one, to redeem Reborn Insanity codes you must complete the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Reborn Insanity.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Reborn Insanity in Roblox.
  2. Press the M key to open the menu.
  3. Select the Settings.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Click Redeem to get your reward.

Master the path to immortality with the Reborn Insanity Official Trello, your ultimate guide to the profound mysteries of the cultivation world! Use it to study the complex hierarchy of cultivation ranks, discover the hidden potential of rare family lineages, and master the ancient techniques required to shatter your mortal limits.

The treasure hunt doesn’t end here! Raid our Roblox Codes vault to stack up even more freebies.

Image of Ana Mitic