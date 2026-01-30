Reborn Insanity Codes (January 2026)

Step into the ultimate test of survival and power in Reborn Insanity! Codes are at your disposal.

Updated January 30, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Step into the world of Reborn Insanity, where you’ll defy the heavens with codes, master ancient cultivation techniques, and channel your inner Qi to ascend toward ultimate immortality! Break through the shackles of mortality and engage in high-stakes duels against rival cultivators for total dominion over the realm.

All Reborn Insanity Codes List

Active Reborn Insanity Codes

RELEASE : Free rewards

: Free rewards GODSTART : Free rewards

: Free rewards ROOTPOWER : 10 Spirit Root Rerolls

: 10 Spirit Root Rerolls TRADING : 30 Race Rerolls, 30 Spirit Root Rerolls, and 100 Primeval Stones

: 30 Race Rerolls, 30 Spirit Root Rerolls, and 100 Primeval Stones BETAFOX : Exclusive Beta Fox Pet

: Exclusive Beta Fox Pet WELCOME : 3 Race Rerolls + 3 Spirit Root Rerolls

: 3 Race Rerolls + 3 Spirit Root Rerolls BETA : 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls

: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls SECT : 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls

: 6 Race Rerolls + 7 Spirit Root Rerolls RACERUSH: 10 Race Rerolls

Expired Reborn Insanity Codes

There are no expired Reborn Insanity codes.

Related:

How to Redeem Codes in Reborn Insanity

Humble one, to redeem Reborn Insanity codes you must complete the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Reborn Insanity in Roblox. Press the M key to open the menu. Select the Settings. Enter a code into the textbox. Click Redeem to get your reward.

Reborn Insanity Trello Link

Master the path to immortality with the Reborn Insanity Official Trello, your ultimate guide to the profound mysteries of the cultivation world! Use it to study the complex hierarchy of cultivation ranks, discover the hidden potential of rare family lineages, and master the ancient techniques required to shatter your mortal limits.

The treasure hunt doesn’t end here! Raid our Roblox Codes vault to stack up even more freebies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy