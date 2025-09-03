Prison Brawl Codes (September 2025)

Prepare for the ultimate brawl with Prison Brawl codes.

Get free cases and money with Prison Brawl codes and start beating up prisoners to show them who’s boss. Level up from a basic boxer to a pro Taekwondo master with incremental Roblox mechanics with a Prison twist. Fight smart, get weapons from the NPC prisoner, and survive the prison brawls.

All Prison Brawl Codes List

Active Prison Brawl Codes

There are no active Prison Brawl codes.

Expired Prison Brawl Codes

bugfix2

RELEASE

HOTFIX3

1MILLION!!

How to Redeem Codes in Prison Brawl

Complete the following steps to use Prison Brawl codes:

Join the Prison Brawl Roblox group. Run Prison Brawl in Roblox. Press the Cart button. Click the Go to codes button in the Redeem Codes section. Type a code into the textbox. Press the Redeem Code button to claim goodies.

