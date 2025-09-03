Prison Brawl Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 3, 2025
We are looking for new codes!
Recommended Videos
Get free cases and money with Prison Brawl codes and start beating up prisoners to show them who’s boss. Level up from a basic boxer to a pro Taekwondo master with incremental Roblox mechanics with a Prison twist. Fight smart, get weapons from the NPC prisoner, and survive the prison brawls.
All Prison Brawl Codes List
Active Prison Brawl Codes
- There are no active Prison Brawl codes.
Expired Prison Brawl Codes
- bugfix2
- RELEASE
- HOTFIX3
- 1MILLION!!
Related: Stick Battles Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Prison Brawl
Complete the following steps to use Prison Brawl codes:
- Join the Prison Brawl Roblox group.
- Run Prison Brawl in Roblox.
- Press the Cart button.
- Click the Go to codes button in the Redeem Codes section.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Press the Redeem Code button to claim goodies.
We prepared more codes articles on Twinfinite, which you can find in the Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 3, 2025 02:40 am