Promo image for Prison Brawl.
Image via Prison Brawl
Codes

Prison Brawl Codes (September 2025)

Prepare for the ultimate brawl with Prison Brawl codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 3, 2025 02:40 am

Updated: September 3, 2025

We are looking for new codes!

Get free cases and money with Prison Brawl codes and start beating up prisoners to show them who’s boss. Level up from a basic boxer to a pro Taekwondo master with incremental Roblox mechanics with a Prison twist. Fight smart, get weapons from the NPC prisoner, and survive the prison brawls.

All Prison Brawl Codes List

Active Prison Brawl Codes

  • There are no active Prison Brawl codes.

Expired Prison Brawl Codes

  • bugfix2
  • RELEASE
  • HOTFIX3
  • 1MILLION!!

How to Redeem Codes in Prison Brawl

Complete the following steps to use Prison Brawl codes:

How to redeem codes in Prison Brawl.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Prison Brawl Roblox group.
  2. Run Prison Brawl in Roblox.
  3. Press the Cart button.
  4. Click the Go to codes button in the Redeem Codes section.
  5. Type a code into the textbox.
  6. Press the Redeem Code button to claim goodies.

We prepared more codes articles on Twinfinite, which you can find in the Roblox Codes section.

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur's Gate 3 and The Witcher 3.