PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes (February 2025)

Have some locker codes, big dog!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 07:49 am

Updated: February 21, 2025

We added new codes!

EA Sports’ PGA Tour series has received a worthy competitor, and the power balance is about to change! Create your own player and duke it out against the greatest golfing legends the tour has ever seen, and use PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes to grab freebies before the first stroke.

All PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes List

Working PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes 

  • HELLOGOLFERS: 500 VC and a Yellow Hat
  • LVLUP: LVL UP Token

Expired PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes 

  • TEEOFF
  • FULLSWING
  • HOLEINONE
  • ONTHEGREEN
  • FAIRWAYFINDER
  • SWEATSET

How to Redeem Locker Codes in PGA TOUR 2K25

Here are all the instructions you need to redeem PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes in no time:

  • PGA TOUR 2K25 Profile menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker code redemption screen
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch PGA TOUR 2K25 on PC or console.
  2. Open your Profile menu.
  3. Go to the Settings tab (1).
  4. Press the Redeem Locker Code button (2).
  5. Type in a code where it says Enter Locker Code (3).
  6. Press Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

