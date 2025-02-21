PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 21, 2025 We added new codes!

EA Sports’ PGA Tour series has received a worthy competitor, and the power balance is about to change! Create your own player and duke it out against the greatest golfing legends the tour has ever seen, and use PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes to grab freebies before the first stroke.

All PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes List

Working PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes

HELLOGOLFERS : 500 VC and a Yellow Hat

: 500 VC and a Yellow Hat LVLUP: LVL UP Token

Expired PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes

TEEOFF

FULLSWING

HOLEINONE

ONTHEGREEN

FAIRWAYFINDER

SWEATSET

How to Redeem Locker Codes in PGA TOUR 2K25

Here are all the instructions you need to redeem PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes in no time:

Launch PGA TOUR 2K25 on PC or console. Open your Profile menu. Go to the Settings tab (1). Press the Redeem Locker Code button (2). Type in a code where it says Enter Locker Code (3). Press Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

