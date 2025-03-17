Forgot password
Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong promo art
Image via Salahdin
Category:
Codes

Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes (March 2025)

Time to kick Ego out of his name.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 17, 2025 08:13 am

Updated: March 17, 2025

We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to cross the joy of football with the horror of tycoons—and I’m not talking about the abomination that is Paris Saint-Germain. Kicking the ball might be easy, but can you survive managing a bunch of entitled superstars? Redeem Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes and find out!

All Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes List

Working Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes 

  • JOINED—Redeem for Money

Expired Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong

Follow the guide below, and you’ll redeem Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes faster than you can pronounce the game’s title:

How to redeem Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Salahdin Roblox group and like the game.
  2. Launch Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong on Roblox.
  3. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the text box.
  5. Press Redeem to claim the rewards.

If you’re interested in more free rewards for your other favorite games, stop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.