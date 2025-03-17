Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes (March 2025)

Time to kick Ego out of his name.

Updated: March 17, 2025 We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to cross the joy of football with the horror of tycoons—and I’m not talking about the abomination that is Paris Saint-Germain. Kicking the ball might be easy, but can you survive managing a bunch of entitled superstars? Redeem Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes and find out!

All Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes List

Working Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes

JOINED—Redeem for Money

Expired Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong Codes

There are currently no expired Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong

Follow the guide below, and you’ll redeem Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong codes faster than you can pronounce the game’s title:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Salahdin Roblox group and like the game. Launch Own Blue Lock and Prove Ego Wrong on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the text box. Press Redeem to claim the rewards.

If you’re interested in more free rewards for your other favorite games, stop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy