Order Up Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 7, 2025
Added new codes!
If you thought prepping food and waiting tables was an easy job, this game will show you the meaning of the word hell. It’s challenging fun as a game, but you’ll never want to do it in real life. If only reality had Order Up codes to help, too!
All Order Up Codes List
Active Order Up Codes
- 10KM: 500 Cash (New)
- 4MIL: 750 Cash (New)
- 3MIL: 750 Cash
Expired Order Up Codes
- There are currently no expired Order Up codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Order Up
Redeeming Order Up codes is the easiest part—here’s what you need to do:
- Run Order Up in Roblox.
- Click on Rewards/Codes in the top-right corner (while in the Lobby).
- Pick ABX Codes from the drop-down menu.
- Input an active code into the Type Code Here field.
- Press Submit to collect your freebies.
Published: Apr 7, 2025 03:55 am