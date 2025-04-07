Order Up Codes (April 2025)

Obtain all the free Cash you need to make your restaurant boom by using Order Up codes.

Updated: April 7, 2025 Added new codes!

If you thought prepping food and waiting tables was an easy job, this game will show you the meaning of the word hell. It’s challenging fun as a game, but you’ll never want to do it in real life. If only reality had Order Up codes to help, too!

All Order Up Codes List

Active Order Up Codes

10KM : 500 Cash (New)

: 500 Cash 4MIL : 750 Cash (New)

: 750 Cash 3MIL: 750 Cash

Expired Order Up Codes

There are currently no expired Order Up codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Order Up

Redeeming Order Up codes is the easiest part—here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Order Up in Roblox. Click on Rewards/Codes in the top-right corner (while in the Lobby). Pick ABX Codes from the drop-down menu. Input an active code into the Type Code Here field. Press Submit to collect your freebies.

