Order Up promo art.
Image via @TXYW1
Category:
Codes

Order Up Codes (April 2025)

Obtain all the free Cash you need to make your restaurant boom by using Order Up codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Apr 7, 2025 03:55 am

Updated: April 7, 2025

Added new codes!

If you thought prepping food and waiting tables was an easy job, this game will show you the meaning of the word hell. It’s challenging fun as a game, but you’ll never want to do it in real life. If only reality had Order Up codes to help, too!

All Order Up Codes List

Active Order Up Codes

  • 10KM: 500 Cash (New)
  • 4MIL: 750 Cash (New)
  • 3MIL: 750 Cash

Expired Order Up Codes

  • There are currently no expired Order Up codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Order Up

Redeeming Order Up codes is the easiest part—here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem Order Up codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Order Up in Roblox.
  2. Click on Rewards/Codes in the top-right corner (while in the Lobby).
  3. Pick ABX Codes from the drop-down menu.
  4. Input an active code into the Type Code Here field.
  5. Press Submit to collect your freebies.

If you need more codes for your dearest Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite and grab all the freebies while they’re hot!

