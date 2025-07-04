Forgot password
New Seas promotional artwork
Image via New Seas | Community
Codes

New Seas Codes (July 2025) (CC)

Raise your anchor and sail through New Seas codes to find that One Piece already!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
Published: Jul 4, 2025 04:21 am

Updated: July 4, 2025

We added codes.

Can Roblox ever get tired of One Piece? Like all things, it’s possible but, apparently, not very likely. That’s why you ended up in this New Seas codes article, isn’t it? Well, choose whether you want to be a Pirate or a Bounty Hunter, and let’s get this (all too familiar) adventure started!

All New Seas Codes List

Active New Seas Codes

  • SeishinStronger: Free rewards (New)
  • CloudInClouds: Free rewards (New)
  • ARC2OVER: Free rewards (New)
  • DutyTheSnake!: Free rewards (New)

Expired New Seas Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem New Seas Codes

Player character standing on the shore, alone, wondering how to redeem New Seas codes
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At the moment, New Seas doesn’t have any codes or a redemption mechanic. However, the talk on the game’s official Discord server, [CC] New Seas | Hub, is that codes will be launched once the game reaches a certain point of engagement. So stay tuned as we wait for that milestone!

For free rewards in other Roblox games, feel free to browse our Roblox Codes section!

