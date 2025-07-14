Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Max Your Aura Official Image
Image via Okin Studios
Category:
Codes

Max Your Aura Codes (July 2025) 

Max your aura with Max Your Aura codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 14, 2025 09:12 am

Updated: July 14, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I washed the dishes once without my girlfriend asking me to. She said it was the top ten aura moments from me. I understand some of you might not have someone to validate your aura farming, which is why you can just redeem Max Your Aura codes.

All Max Your Aura Codes List

Active Max Your Aura Codes  

  • free_gift: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)
  • discord: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)
  • Hidden_Reward: 5k Coins (New)

Expired Max Your Aura Codes 

  • There are currently no expired codes.

Related: Aura Farm Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Max Your Aura Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Max Your Aura; follow the steps below:

How to redeem Max Your Aura codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Max Your Aura on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic