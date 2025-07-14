Max Your Aura Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 14, 2025
Added new codes!
I washed the dishes once without my girlfriend asking me to. She said it was the top ten aura moments from me. I understand some of you might not have someone to validate your aura farming, which is why you can just redeem Max Your Aura codes.
All Max Your Aura Codes List
Active Max Your Aura Codes
- free_gift: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)
- discord: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)
- Hidden_Reward: 5k Coins (New)
Expired Max Your Aura Codes
- There are currently no expired codes.
How to Redeem Max Your Aura Codes
Here is how to redeem codes in Max Your Aura; follow the steps below:
- Launch Max Your Aura on Roblox.
- Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Jul 14, 2025 09:12 am