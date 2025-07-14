Max Your Aura Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 14, 2025 Added new codes!

I washed the dishes once without my girlfriend asking me to. She said it was the top ten aura moments from me. I understand some of you might not have someone to validate your aura farming, which is why you can just redeem Max Your Aura codes.

All Max Your Aura Codes List

Active Max Your Aura Codes

free_gift: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)

5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes discord: 5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes (New)

5x Luck Boost for 30 minutes Hidden_Reward: 5k Coins (New)

Expired Max Your Aura Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Max Your Aura Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Max Your Aura; follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Max Your Aura on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

