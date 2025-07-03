Aura Farm Simulator Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 3, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
Picking a fruit from a pile, and it’s the only ripe one. Putting a key on the first try in the lock. Writing an article and your editor making zero changes. What do all of these things have in common? They give you aura, and so do Aura Farm Simulator codes.
All Aura Farm Simulator Codes List
Active Aura Farm Simulator Codes
- 400CCU: 5 random Auras, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
- 100KVISITS: 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
- 1KLIKES: 1 random Aura, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
- 10KMEMBERS: 3 random Auras, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
Expired Aura Farm Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Aura Farm Simulator codes.
Related: Breaking Bad Tycoon codes
How to Redeem Aura Farm Simulator Codes
Here is how to redeem Aura Farm Simulator codes. Simply follow these steps below:
- Launch Aura Farm Simulator on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Type code here text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 3, 2025 07:43 am