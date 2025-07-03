Forgot password
Aura Farm Simulator Codes (July 2025) 

Never blink again during windy days with Aura Farming Simulator codes.
Picking a fruit from a pile, and it’s the only ripe one. Putting a key on the first try in the lock. Writing an article and your editor making zero changes. What do all of these things have in common? They give you aura, and so do Aura Farm Simulator codes.

All Aura Farm Simulator Codes List

Active Aura Farm Simulator Codes  

  • 400CCU: 5 random Auras, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
  • 100KVISITS: 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
  • 1KLIKES: 1 random Aura, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck
  • 10KMEMBERS: 3 random Auras, 1 hour of Luck Boost, 1 hour of Mega Luck Boost, 1 hour of Luck Multiplier, and 1 hour of Ultra Luck

Expired Aura Farm Simulator Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Aura Farm Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Aura Farm Simulator Codes

Here is how to redeem Aura Farm Simulator codes. Simply follow these steps below:

How to redeem Aura Farm Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Aura Farm Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Type code here text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

