Lost Rooms Codes (October 2025)

Here, have some Lost Rooms codes to survive this nightmare.

Updated October 9, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Lost Rooms codes might give you a slight advantage, but trust me when I say, this game is wild. Find gear quickly, or face the worst night of you life being chased by horrific monsters. Not even the safe rooms are truly safe.

All Lost Rooms Codes List

Active Lost Rooms Codes

FREELOSTROOMS: 200 Credits, 200 User Credits, and a Banhammer

Expired Lost Rooms Codes

There are no expired Lost Rooms codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Rooms

To redeem Lost Rooms codes do the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Lost Rooms in Roblox. Go into the Wardrobe section. Type the code into the bottom-left textbox. Click Redeem to get goodies.

