Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Lost Rooms.
Image via MorbidStudios
Category:
Codes

Lost Rooms Codes (October 2025)

Here, have some Lost Rooms codes to survive this nightmare.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Oct 9, 2025 07:01 am

Updated October 9, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Lost Rooms codes might give you a slight advantage, but trust me when I say, this game is wild. Find gear quickly, or face the worst night of you life being chased by horrific monsters. Not even the safe rooms are truly safe.

All Lost Rooms Codes List

Active Lost Rooms Codes

  • FREELOSTROOMS: 200 Credits, 200 User Credits, and a Banhammer

Expired Lost Rooms Codes

  • There are no expired Lost Rooms codes.

Related: Five Nights: Hunted Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Rooms

To redeem Lost Rooms codes do the following:

How to redeem codes in Lost Rooms.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Lost Rooms in Roblox.
  2. Go into the Wardrobe section.
  3. Type the code into the bottom-left textbox.
  4. Click Redeem to get goodies.

Explore more of our codes articles in the Roblox Codes section. Claim more goodies and enjoy more spooky titles.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author