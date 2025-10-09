Lost Rooms Codes (October 2025)

Updated October 9, 2025
Lost Rooms codes might give you a slight advantage, but trust me when I say, this game is wild. Find gear quickly, or face the worst night of you life being chased by horrific monsters. Not even the safe rooms are truly safe.
All Lost Rooms Codes List
Active Lost Rooms Codes
- FREELOSTROOMS: 200 Credits, 200 User Credits, and a Banhammer
Expired Lost Rooms Codes
- There are no expired Lost Rooms codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Lost Rooms
To redeem Lost Rooms codes do the following:
- Run Lost Rooms in Roblox.
- Go into the Wardrobe section.
- Type the code into the bottom-left textbox.
- Click Redeem to get goodies.
Published: Oct 9, 2025 07:01 am