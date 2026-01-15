Infinity Train Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 15, 2026
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Step into a world where the tracks never end and every car holds a new mystery and codes. You’ve woken up on Infinity Train that stretches beyond the horizon, with no memory of how you got here and a glowing number on your hand that you can’t explain.
All Infinity Train Codes List
Active Infinity Train Codes
- 15HUNDREDLIKES: 500 Tickets
- 250KVISITS: 500 Tickets, 1 Revive, and 1 Event Picker
Expired Infinity Train Codes
- 200KVISITS
- 100KVISITS
- 1KLIKES
- FUTURE
- 50KVISITS
- 300LIKES
- PATCHISREAL
- 25KVISITS
- UPDATE1
- 100LIKES
- 10KVISITS
- HOPEFULLYNOTLOCKED
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- SORRY4BUGS
- RELEASE
Related: Dragon Training Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Infinity Train
Redeem the latest Infinity Train codes in the following way:
- Run Infinity Train in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit Enter to claim goodies.
The fun doesn’t stop with train exploring. Check out our Roblox codes page to snag freebies for all your other favorite experiences.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Updated: Jan 15, 2026 04:38 am