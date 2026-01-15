Infinity Train Codes (January 2026)

Your number is the key. Lower it by learning, growing, and using Infinity Train codes.

Step into a world where the tracks never end and every car holds a new mystery and codes. You’ve woken up on Infinity Train that stretches beyond the horizon, with no memory of how you got here and a glowing number on your hand that you can’t explain.

All Infinity Train Codes List

Active Infinity Train Codes

15HUNDREDLIKES : 500 Tickets

: 500 Tickets 250KVISITS: 500 Tickets, 1 Revive, and 1 Event Picker

Expired Infinity Train Codes

200KVISITS

100KVISITS

1KLIKES

FUTURE

50KVISITS

300LIKES

PATCHISREAL

25KVISITS

UPDATE1

100LIKES

10KVISITS

HOPEFULLYNOTLOCKED

HAPPYNEWYEAR

SORRY4BUGS

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Infinity Train

Redeem the latest Infinity Train codes in the following way:

Run Infinity Train in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

