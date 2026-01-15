Forgot password
Category:
Codes

Infinity Train Codes (January 2026)

Your number is the key. Lower it by learning, growing, and using Infinity Train codes.
Updated: Jan 15, 2026 04:38 am

Updated: January 15, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Step into a world where the tracks never end and every car holds a new mystery and codes. You’ve woken up on Infinity Train that stretches beyond the horizon, with no memory of how you got here and a glowing number on your hand that you can’t explain.

All Infinity Train Codes List

Active Infinity Train Codes

  • 15HUNDREDLIKES: 500 Tickets
  • 250KVISITS: 500 Tickets, 1 Revive, and 1 Event Picker

Expired Infinity Train Codes

  • 200KVISITS
  • 100KVISITS
  • 1KLIKES
  • FUTURE
  • 50KVISITS
  • 300LIKES
  • PATCHISREAL
  • 25KVISITS
  • UPDATE1
  • 100LIKES
  • 10KVISITS
  • HOPEFULLYNOTLOCKED
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • SORRY4BUGS
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Infinity Train

Redeem the latest Infinity Train codes in the following way:

  1. Run Infinity Train in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

