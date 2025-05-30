Forgot password
Grow Happy Garden Codes (May 2025)

Reap these Grow Happy Garden codes for a bountiful harvest.
Maja Kovačević
Published: May 30, 2025 03:30 am

Updated May 30, 2025

Added new codes!

If you’re not tired of all the gardening yet, grab these Grow Happy Garden codes to start another sprawling backyard project. With the help of free Watering Cans and Seed Boxes, you can plant all the happy little trees, bushes, and veggies your heart desires.

All Grow Happy Garden Codes List

Working Grow Happy Garden Codes 

  • 300likes: 10 Watering Cans and 2 Lucky Clovers
  • 200likes: 10 Watering Cans, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
  • 150likes: 500 Coins and 1 Seed Box
  • trowel: 5 Trowles
  • magma: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
  • happygarden: 10k Coins and 5 Seed Boxes
  • sakura: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
  • KingQuest: 5 Enlarged Gems

Expired Grow Happy Garden Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Grow Happy Garden codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Grow Happy Garden

Follow the easy instructions below to redeem your Grow Happy Garden codes:

How to redeem Grow Happy Garden codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Grow Happy Garden on Roblox.
  2. Click the Code button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, feel free to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

