Grow Happy Garden Codes (May 2025)

Updated May 30, 2025
Added new codes!
If you’re not tired of all the gardening yet, grab these Grow Happy Garden codes to start another sprawling backyard project. With the help of free Watering Cans and Seed Boxes, you can plant all the happy little trees, bushes, and veggies your heart desires.
All Grow Happy Garden Codes List
Working Grow Happy Garden Codes
- 300likes: 10 Watering Cans and 2 Lucky Clovers
- 200likes: 10 Watering Cans, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
- 150likes: 500 Coins and 1 Seed Box
- trowel: 5 Trowles
- magma: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
- happygarden: 10k Coins and 5 Seed Boxes
- sakura: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star
- KingQuest: 5 Enlarged Gems
Expired Grow Happy Garden Codes
- There are currently no expired Grow Happy Garden codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Grow Happy Garden
Follow the easy instructions below to redeem your Grow Happy Garden codes:
- Launch Grow Happy Garden on Roblox.
- Click the Code button in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press Redeem to claim your rewards.
Published: May 30, 2025 03:30 am