Grow Happy Garden Codes (May 2025)

Updated May 30, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re not tired of all the gardening yet, grab these Grow Happy Garden codes to start another sprawling backyard project. With the help of free Watering Cans and Seed Boxes, you can plant all the happy little trees, bushes, and veggies your heart desires.

All Grow Happy Garden Codes List

Working Grow Happy Garden Codes

300likes : 10 Watering Cans and 2 Lucky Clovers

: 10 Watering Cans and 2 Lucky Clovers 200likes : 10 Watering Cans, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star

: 10 Watering Cans, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star 150likes : 500 Coins and 1 Seed Box

: 500 Coins and 1 Seed Box trowel : 5 Trowles

: 5 Trowles magma : 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star

: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star happygarden : 10k Coins and 5 Seed Boxes

: 10k Coins and 5 Seed Boxes sakura : 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star

: 1 Watering Can, 1 Enlarged Gem, and 1 Evolution Star KingQuest: 5 Enlarged Gems

Expired Grow Happy Garden Codes

There are currently no expired Grow Happy Garden codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Grow Happy Garden

Follow the easy instructions below to redeem your Grow Happy Garden codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Grow Happy Garden on Roblox. Click the Code button in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, feel free to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy