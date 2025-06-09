Go Dig Codes (June 2025) 

Dig up more than just holes with Go Dig codes.

Updated: June 9, 2025 Added a new code!

The modern dream of randomly digging the ground and finding treasure beyond your wildest imagination is finally possible in this game. Upgrade your kit in order to dig up your retirement fund by redeeming Go Dig codes.

All Go Dig Codes List

Active Go Dig Codes

Release: 1k Cash and Luck Potion

Expired Go Dig Codes

There are currently no expired Go Dig codes.

How to Redeem Go Dig Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Go Dig codes:

Launch Go Dig on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom or press the CODES button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Verify and receive your goodies.

