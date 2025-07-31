Fruit Defenders Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: July 31, 2025 Added new codes!

The world is big enough to hold endless anime-inspired tower defense games. Here’s another one for the list! To sweeten the deal, the developer releases plenty of generous Fruit Defenders codes. Make sure to redeem them to get Gems, Potions, Die, and other fun rewards.

All Fruit Defenders Codes List

Working Fruit Defenders Codes

500LIKES : 500 Gems and 1 Trait Dice

: 500 Gems and 1 Trait Dice 100LIKES : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems RELEASE: 1 Lucky Potion

Expired Fruit Defenders Codes

There are currently no expired Fruit Defenders.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Defenders

Redeem Fruit Defenders codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Launch Fruit Defenders on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to collect your rewards.

