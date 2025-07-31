Fruit Defenders Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: July 31, 2025
Added new codes!
The world is big enough to hold endless anime-inspired tower defense games. Here’s another one for the list! To sweeten the deal, the developer releases plenty of generous Fruit Defenders codes. Make sure to redeem them to get Gems, Potions, Die, and other fun rewards.
All Fruit Defenders Codes List
Working Fruit Defenders Codes
- 500LIKES: 500 Gems and 1 Trait Dice
- 100LIKES: 300 Gems
- RELEASE: 1 Lucky Potion
Expired Fruit Defenders Codes
- There are currently no expired Fruit Defenders.
How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Defenders
Redeem Fruit Defenders codes is easy if you follow the steps below:
- Launch Fruit Defenders on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the right.
- Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem to collect your rewards.
Published: Jul 31, 2025