Fruit Defenders promo art
Image via Blackstar x Fruit Defenders
Category:
Codes

Fruit Defenders Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Get your Fruit Defenders codes here!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 31, 2025 08:51 am

Updated: July 31, 2025

Added new codes!

The world is big enough to hold endless anime-inspired tower defense games. Here’s another one for the list! To sweeten the deal, the developer releases plenty of generous Fruit Defenders codes. Make sure to redeem them to get Gems, Potions, Die, and other fun rewards.

All Fruit Defenders Codes List

Working Fruit Defenders Codes 

  • 500LIKES: 500 Gems and 1 Trait Dice
  • 100LIKES: 300 Gems
  • RELEASE: 1 Lucky Potion

Expired Fruit Defenders Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Fruit Defenders.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Defenders

Redeem Fruit Defenders codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

How to redeem Fruit Defenders
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Fruit Defenders on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to collect your rewards.

To get more rewards in other Roblox games, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Author
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.