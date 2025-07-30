Fracture Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 30, 2025 Waiting for codes!

It’s so over for all of you. I understand that it’s a cooperative game where the 20 of us need to survive the horrors, but if I can get a hold of a plague doctor mask, I am sacrificing all of your souls. Hopefully FRACTURE codes will help me do just that.

All Fracture Codes List

Active Fracture Codes

There are no active Fracture codes.

Expired Fracture Codes

There are no expired Fracture codes.

How to Redeem Fracture Codes

Once the game officially releases, we will update with all the information relating to the code redemption system. For now, simply wait patiently until they release. We will post the codes and code redemption system as soon as the game releases on the 31st.

