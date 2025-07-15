Era of Althea Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 15, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
I walked out of the main town, thinking I would have fun on my journey across the magical world, only to be jumped by an oversized ant that two-tapped me. If you want to avoid this predicament, you should redeem Era of Althea codes to have a fighting chance.
All Era of Althea Codes List
Active Era of Althea Codes
- SorryForTheDelay: 50 Spins
- UPDATEISREAL: 75 Spins
- ThanksForPlaying!!: 45 Spins
- UPDATE4SOON: 50 Spins
- THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL: 55 Spins
- ROADTHETOAD: 25 Spins
- HAPPY4THOFJULY: 50 Spins
Expired Era of Althea Codes
- EID!
- SPIRITPROGRESSION
- EYECOLORCODE
- SOMEWHATOFARESTORE!
- WINDREWORK?!
- 700PLRS!
- EOACOMEBACK
- Um4TH
- FIXEDYUL
- TYAYOBLUE
- ROADISBACK
- ITSMYBIRTHDAY
- BUGFIXESANDUPD
- THANKYOUALOT
- YULFIXSORRY
- NEWMAPRELEASE
- ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE
- SORRYFORISSUES
Related: Clover Rebirth Codes
How to Redeem Era of Althea Codes
Here is how to redeem codes in Era of Althea, simply follow below:
- Launch Era of Althea on Roblox.
- Press the M key on your keyboard.
- Press the middle cogwheel from the menu.
- Enter the code in the Insert Code here textbox.
- Hit the Redeem code button and receive your free spins.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 15, 2025 06:18 am