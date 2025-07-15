Era of Althea Codes (July 2025) 

Make everyone fall to their knees with your presence, by redeeming Era of Althea codes.

Updated July 15, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I walked out of the main town, thinking I would have fun on my journey across the magical world, only to be jumped by an oversized ant that two-tapped me. If you want to avoid this predicament, you should redeem Era of Althea codes to have a fighting chance.

All Era of Althea Codes List

Active Era of Althea Codes

SorryForTheDelay : 50 Spins

50 Spins UPDATEISREAL : 75 Spins

75 Spins ThanksForPlaying!! : 45 Spins

45 Spins UPDATE4SOON: 50 Spins

50 Spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL: 55 Spins

55 Spins ROADTHETOAD: 25 Spins

25 Spins HAPPY4THOFJULY: 50 Spins

Expired Era of Althea Codes

EID!

SPIRITPROGRESSION

EYECOLORCODE

SOMEWHATOFARESTORE!

WINDREWORK?!

700PLRS!

EOACOMEBACK

Um4TH

FIXEDYUL

TYAYOBLUE

ROADISBACK

ITSMYBIRTHDAY

BUGFIXESANDUPD

THANKYOUALOT

YULFIXSORRY

NEWMAPRELEASE

ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE

SORRYFORISSUES

How to Redeem Era of Althea Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Era of Althea, simply follow below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Era of Althea on Roblox. Press the M key on your keyboard. Press the middle cogwheel from the menu. Enter the code in the Insert Code here textbox. Hit the Redeem code button and receive your free spins.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy