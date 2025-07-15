Forgot password
Era of Althea Codes (July 2025) 

Make everyone fall to their knees with your presence, by redeeming Era of Althea codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 15, 2025 06:18 am

Updated July 15, 2025

Added new codes!

I walked out of the main town, thinking I would have fun on my journey across the magical world, only to be jumped by an oversized ant that two-tapped me. If you want to avoid this predicament, you should redeem Era of Althea codes to have a fighting chance.

All Era of Althea Codes List

Active Era of Althea Codes  

  • SorryForTheDelay: 50 Spins
  • UPDATEISREAL: 75 Spins
  • ThanksForPlaying!!: 45 Spins
  • UPDATE4SOON: 50 Spins
  • THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL: 55 Spins
  • ROADTHETOAD: 25 Spins
  • HAPPY4THOFJULY: 50 Spins

Expired Era of Althea Codes 

  • EID!
  • SPIRITPROGRESSION
  • EYECOLORCODE
  • SOMEWHATOFARESTORE!
  • WINDREWORK?!
  • 700PLRS!
  • EOACOMEBACK
  • Um4TH
  • FIXEDYUL
  • TYAYOBLUE
  • ROADISBACK
  • ITSMYBIRTHDAY
  • BUGFIXESANDUPD
  • THANKYOUALOT
  • YULFIXSORRY
  • NEWMAPRELEASE
  • ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE
  • SORRYFORISSUES

How to Redeem Era of Althea Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Era of Althea, simply follow below:

How to redeem Era of Althea codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Era of Althea on Roblox.
  2. Press the M key on your keyboard.
  3. Press the middle cogwheel from the menu.
  4. Enter the code in the Insert Code here textbox.
  5. Hit the Redeem code button and receive your free spins.

