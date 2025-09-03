Forgot password
Enchanted Codes (September 2025)

Find everything you need to know about Enchanted codes right here on Twinfinite!
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Sep 3, 2025 06:45 am

Updated: September 3, 2025
Added new codes!

Inspired by the Fairy Tail franchise and drawing on tips from Grand Piece Online, Project Slayers, and other popular Roblox titles, this game delivers thrilling adventures. If you want to move from fists to actual weapons faster, Enchanted codes are here to help.

All Enchanted Codes List

Active Enchanted Codes

  • LOVEYALL: Free Rewards (Requires level 300+ to redeem) (New)
  • UPDATE1: 2 Mythical Chests (New)

Expired Enchanted Codes

  • RAAAAAAH
  • APOLOGIESFORSHUTDOWN
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Enchanted

Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your Enchanted codes:

How to redeem Enchanted codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the REIGN : STUDIOS Roblox group.
  2. Launch Enchanted in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button on the left.
  4. Type an active code into the Enter Code textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim your freebies.

If you want to get properly acquainted with the game’s content-rich world, visit the official Enchanted Trello board. Here, you can read all about the existing traits, races, weapons, NPCs, islands, accessories, and a whole lot more.

If any other Roblox games come to mind where you could really use some free goodies, explore our Roblox Codes section and see if you can find exactly what you need!

