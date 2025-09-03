Enchanted Codes (September 2025)

Find everything you need to know about Enchanted codes right here on Twinfinite!

Updated: September 3, 2025

Added new codes!

Inspired by the Fairy Tail franchise and drawing on tips from Grand Piece Online, Project Slayers, and other popular Roblox titles, this game delivers thrilling adventures. If you want to move from fists to actual weapons faster, Enchanted codes are here to help.

All Enchanted Codes List

Active Enchanted Codes

LOVEYALL : Free Rewards (Requires level 300+ to redeem) (New)

: Free Rewards (Requires level 300+ to redeem) UPDATE1: 2 Mythical Chests (New)

Expired Enchanted Codes

RAAAAAAH

APOLOGIESFORSHUTDOWN

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Enchanted

Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your Enchanted codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the REIGN : STUDIOS Roblox group. Launch Enchanted in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left. Type an active code into the Enter Code textbox. Hit Redeem to claim your freebies.

Enchanted Trello Link

If you want to get properly acquainted with the game’s content-rich world, visit the official Enchanted Trello board. Here, you can read all about the existing traits, races, weapons, NPCs, islands, accessories, and a whole lot more.

