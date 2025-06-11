Forgot password
Dead Camp Codes (June 2025) [UPU1]

Outrun the undead horde by achieving the peak physical condition, all with a bit of help from Dead Camp codes!
Published: Jun 11, 2025 10:56 am

Updated: June 11, 2025

We added new codes!

It’s a zombie apocalypse out there, which is no excuse for you not to get jacked. Steel pecs and chiseled abs are crucial to your survival, and you’ll need strength, bravery, and Dead Camp codes if you want to reach the next camp in one piece. Good luck, survivor!

All Dead Camp Codes List

Working Dead Camp Codes

  • BIGUPD: Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur Pet (New)
  • RELEASE: Bagels Equipment (New)

Expired Dead Camp Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dead Camp codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dead Camp

Watch and learn all about redeeming Dead Camp codes:

  • Code button in Dead Camp
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Dead Camp Code window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dead Camp in Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button (1) in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the code text box (2).
  4. Press the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

