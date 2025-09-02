CVR Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 2, 2025
We added new codes!
Are you tired of all the anime superpowers taking the focus away from actual sports? Do you just want to play a nice game of classic volleyball? Then, this is a perfect game for you. To customize your player and unlock more cosmetics, you can redeem the CVR codes.
All CVR Codes List
Working CVR Codes
- 400kVISITS: 500 Cash
- MOBILEFIXES: 1k Cash
- 5000MEMBERS!!: 2.5k Cash
- SORRYFORDATALOSS: 1.5k Cash
Expired CVR Codes
- FRESHDATA
How to Redeem Codes in CVR
Redeeming CVR codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:
- Launch CVR on Roblox.
- Click the Redeem Codes button in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press the Enter key to claim your rewards.
CVR Trello Link
And if you want to learn more about the game mechanics themselves, you can always check out the CVR Trello board. Here, you can find an in-depth explanation of controls, character customization, abilities, builds, skills, and even the future planned updates.
Published: Sep 2, 2025 05:54 am