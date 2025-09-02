CVR Codes (September 2025)

CVR codes are here to kickstart your volleyball career. Get a ton of free cash!

Updated: September 2, 2025 We added new codes!

Are you tired of all the anime superpowers taking the focus away from actual sports? Do you just want to play a nice game of classic volleyball? Then, this is a perfect game for you. To customize your player and unlock more cosmetics, you can redeem the CVR codes.

All CVR Codes List

Working CVR Codes

400kVISITS : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash MOBILEFIXES : 1k Cash

: 1k Cash 5000MEMBERS!! : 2.5k Cash

: 2.5k Cash SORRYFORDATALOSS: 1.5k Cash

Expired CVR Codes

FRESHDATA

How to Redeem Codes in CVR

Redeeming CVR codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

Launch CVR on Roblox. Click the Redeem Codes button in the top-left corner of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Press the Enter key to claim your rewards.

CVR Trello Link

And if you want to learn more about the game mechanics themselves, you can always check out the CVR Trello board. Here, you can find an in-depth explanation of controls, character customization, abilities, builds, skills, and even the future planned updates.

