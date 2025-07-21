Age of Honor Codes (July 2025)

Age of Honor codes will restore your honor (if the developers decide to add them).

A samurai must not fail a duel to keep their honor. One must train hard to win battles, especially when there are no Age of Honor codes to boost one’s skills. I believe in your abilities, but you must prove yourself on the battlefield.

All Age of Honor Codes List

Active Age of Honor Codes

There are no active Age of Honor codes.

Expired Age of Honor Codes

There are no expired Age of Honor codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Age of Honor

The only information we have from social media right now is that there are no Age of Honor codes available yet. The developers might decide to add the code redemption system in one of their future updates. As soon as they do, we will update this article.

