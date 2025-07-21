Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Age of Honor.
Image via TunaStudio
Category:
Codes

Age of Honor Codes (July 2025)

Age of Honor codes will restore your honor (if the developers decide to add them).
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 21, 2025 03:38 am

Updated: July 21, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

A samurai must not fail a duel to keep their honor. One must train hard to win battles, especially when there are no Age of Honor codes to boost one’s skills. I believe in your abilities, but you must prove yourself on the battlefield.

All Age of Honor Codes List

Active Age of Honor Codes

  • There are no active Age of Honor codes.

Expired Age of Honor Codes

  • There are no expired Age of Honor codes.

Related: Force Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Age of Honor

In-game screenshot of Age of Honor.
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The only information we have from social media right now is that there are no Age of Honor codes available yet. The developers might decide to add the code redemption system in one of their future updates. As soon as they do, we will update this article.

Discover more freebies in the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.