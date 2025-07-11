Forgot password
Force Battlegrounds Codes (July 2025) 

You can skip the Kyber crystal tradition with Force Battlegrounds codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 11, 2025 08:16 am

Updated July 11, 2025

Added new codes!

Finally the age old questions will be answered. Do saberfights take skill or are the jedi carried by their force powers? Is Ashoka Tano’s dual wielding style the best? Is Anakin’s style overrated? All of these questions you’ll learn the answers yourself, with Force Battlegrounds codes.

All Force Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Force Battlegrounds Codes  

  • FIRSTCODE: 30000
  • PIKEUPDATE: 10 Tokens

Expired Force Battlegrounds Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Force Battlegrounds codes.

How to Redeem Force Battlegrounds Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Force Battlegrounds, simply follow below:

How to redeem Force Battlegrounds codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Force Battlegrounds on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Codes panel in the spawn area.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Redeem code and receive your goodies.

