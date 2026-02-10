Crystallised Codes (February 2026)

Become the ultimate fighting master and use codes to get there!

Updated: February 10, 2026

We added the latest active codes.

Becoming stronger in Crystallised can be challenging, especially with other players and enemies trying to disrupt your progress. Leveling up takes time, but using codes can make things much easier. These codes grant free rewards that help you level up faster and increase your power. Use them to get ahead, enhance your character, and tackle any challenges that come your way.

All Crystallised Codes List

Active Crystallised Codes

500LIKES— 1.5k Soulglass

Expired Crystallised Codes

There are no expired Crystallised codes.

How to Redeem Crystallised Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Crystallised codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Crystallised on Roblox. Click on the gear icon in the lower left corner. Type in your code. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.

