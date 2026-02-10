Crystallised Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 10, 2026
We added the latest active codes.
Becoming stronger in Crystallised can be challenging, especially with other players and enemies trying to disrupt your progress. Leveling up takes time, but using codes can make things much easier. These codes grant free rewards that help you level up faster and increase your power. Use them to get ahead, enhance your character, and tackle any challenges that come your way.
All Crystallised Codes List
Active Crystallised Codes
- 500LIKES— 1.5k Soulglass
Expired Crystallised Codes
- There are no expired Crystallised codes.
How to Redeem Crystallised Codes
Follow these steps to redeem Crystallised codes:
- Run Crystallised on Roblox.
- Click on the gear icon in the lower left corner.
- Type in your code.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.
Updated: Feb 10, 2026 05:59 am