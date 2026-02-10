Forgot password
Crystallised Codes
Image via CiibrStudios
Crystallised Codes (February 2026)

Become the ultimate fighting master and use codes to get there!
Image of Milica Brkovic
Milica Brkovic

Updated: Feb 10, 2026 05:59 am

Updated: February 10, 2026
We added the latest active codes.

Becoming stronger in Crystallised can be challenging, especially with other players and enemies trying to disrupt your progress. Leveling up takes time, but using codes can make things much easier. These codes grant free rewards that help you level up faster and increase your power. Use them to get ahead, enhance your character, and tackle any challenges that come your way.

All Crystallised Codes List

Active Crystallised Codes

  • 500LIKES— 1.5k Soulglass

Expired Crystallised Codes

  • There are no expired Crystallised codes.

Related: Grow Crystals Codes

How to Redeem Crystallised Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Crystallised codes:

How To Redeem Crystallised Codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Crystallised on Roblox.
  2. Click on the gear icon in the lower left corner.
  3. Type in your code.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.

Check out Twinfinite’s Roblox Codes section to get more rewards for your favorite games.

