Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Grow Crystals! in-game screenshot
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Grow Crystals Codes (May 2025)

Forget the mines and put on your gardening gloves! Use Grow Crystals! codes to get cash, buy rare, valuable rocks, and get rich fast.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 22, 2025 07:21 am

Updated: May 22, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Growing trees, fruits, and vegetables is fine and dandy, but what if you planted crystals instead? Harvest rare natural glass, sell it for cash, and buy even more valuable crystals to keep the money wheel spinning! Speaking of cash, grab Grow Crystals! codes and enjoy some free dough.

All Grow Crystals Codes List

Working Grow Crystals Codes

  • 100k: 150 Coins (New)

Expired Grow Crystals Codes

  • There are currently no expired Grow Crystals! codes.

Related: Grow a Tree Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Grow Crystals

Let’s break down the process of redeeming Grow Crystals! codes into a few simple steps:

How to redeem Grow Crystals codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Grow Crystals! on Roblox.
  2. Press the bird icon (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here text box (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to collect rewards.

Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content