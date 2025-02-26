Forgot password
Crusaders featured image.
Image via Crusaders // AS
Category:
Codes

Crusaders Codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Grab all the Potions, Gems, and Crystals for free by using Crusaders codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Feb 26, 2025 04:44 am

Updated: February 26, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s high time someone’s taken care of all the pirates—and I don’t mean people downloading games from suspicious websites. Your goal is to rid the world of real pirates who threaten the innocent folk around you. If the pirate bosses seem unbeatable to you, use the help of Crusaders codes.

All Crusaders Codes List

Active Crusaders Codes

  • 4KLikes: 5 Trait Crystals

Expired Crusaders Codes

  • 3KLikes
  • RELEASECODE
  • BIG1K!
  • 500X3
  • MYBADLOL
  • BETARELEASE
  • 500Likes
  • 100Likes
  • 200Likes
  • 300Likes
  • 750Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Crusaders

You don’t need to walk the plank to redeem your Crusaders codes—just follow our guide below:

How to redeem Crusaders codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Crusaders in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left.
  3. Input an active code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

Don’t let your adventures stop here—browse our Roblox Codes section and discover all the amazing free rewards that you can collect right now!

