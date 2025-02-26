Crusaders Codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: February 26, 2025
Looked for new codes!
It’s high time someone’s taken care of all the pirates—and I don’t mean people downloading games from suspicious websites. Your goal is to rid the world of real pirates who threaten the innocent folk around you. If the pirate bosses seem unbeatable to you, use the help of Crusaders codes.
All Crusaders Codes List
Active Crusaders Codes
- 4KLikes: 5 Trait Crystals
Expired Crusaders Codes
- 3KLikes
- RELEASECODE
- BIG1K!
- 500X3
- MYBADLOL
- BETARELEASE
- 500Likes
- 100Likes
- 200Likes
- 300Likes
- 750Likes
How to Redeem Codes in Crusaders
You don’t need to walk the plank to redeem your Crusaders codes—just follow our guide below:
- Launch Crusaders in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the menu on the left.
- Input an active code into the Enter Code field.
- Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 04:44 am