Crusaders Codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: February 26, 2025 Looked for new codes!

It’s high time someone’s taken care of all the pirates—and I don’t mean people downloading games from suspicious websites. Your goal is to rid the world of real pirates who threaten the innocent folk around you. If the pirate bosses seem unbeatable to you, use the help of Crusaders codes.

All Crusaders Codes List

Active Crusaders Codes

4KLikes: 5 Trait Crystals

Expired Crusaders Codes

3KLikes

RELEASECODE

BIG1K!

500X3

MYBADLOL

BETARELEASE

500Likes

100Likes

200Likes

300Likes

750Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Crusaders

You don’t need to walk the plank to redeem your Crusaders codes—just follow our guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Crusaders in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

