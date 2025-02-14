Forgot password
Clicking Masters Codes (February 2025)

Clicks for days!
It’s always the most simple Roblox experiences that keep me playing way past my bedtime. Click until your fingers ache, collect pets, and earn gems to keep climbing the leaderboards. Whenever I feel like I’m falling behind, Clicking Masters codes are there to put me right back up to speed.

All Clicking Masters Codes List

Clicking Masters Codes (Working)

  • 10000likes: Double Rebirths Potion (New)
  • thanksgiving: Double Gems Potion
  • magic: Double Luck Potion
  • Halloween: Free Rewards
  • nuclear: Double Rebirths Potion
  • squidgame: Double Clicks Potion
  • 100likes: Double Clicks Potion
  • 1000likes: Double Rebirths Potion
  • Christmas: Free Rewards
  • 5000likes: Double Clicks Potion
  • release: Double Clicks Potion
  • cyber: Double Gems Potion

Clicking Masters Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no inactive Clicking Masters codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Clicking Masters

Here’s where you learn all there is about redeeming Clicking Masters codes:

How to redeem Clicking Masters codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Clicking Masters on Roblox.
  2. Click the Store button (1) on the left.
  3. Enter your code into the Redeem Code field (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to get rewards.

Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.