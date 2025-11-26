Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Build a Gun.
Image via Scruffy Games
Category:
Codes

Build a Gun Codes (November 2025)

Build a Gun with codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Nov 26, 2025 05:57 am

Updated: November 26, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Claim codes below and unleash your creativity and firepower in Build a Gun, where you can craft wildly customized weapons from thousands of parts and test them in intense battles against waves of enemies. Spawn the enemies yourself and destroy them for cash.

All Build a Gun Codes List

Active Build a Gun Codes

  • Scruffy – Cash
  • : code: code: code: – Rusty Spawner
  • 244466666 – Diamond Shotgun

Expired Build a Gun Codes

  • There are no expired Build a Gun codes.

Related:

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Gun

Just follow the steps below to learn ASAP how to use Build a Gun codes:

How to redeem Build a Gun codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Build a Gun in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Enter to get goodies.

Twinfinite has tons of Roblox coverage, but for codes in particular, the Roblox Codes section is your go-to destination.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content