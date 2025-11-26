Build a Gun Codes (November 2025)

Updated: November 26, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Claim codes below and unleash your creativity and firepower in Build a Gun, where you can craft wildly customized weapons from thousands of parts and test them in intense battles against waves of enemies. Spawn the enemies yourself and destroy them for cash.

All Build a Gun Codes List

Active Build a Gun Codes

Scruffy – Cash

– Cash : code: code: code: – Rusty Spawner

– Rusty Spawner 244466666 – Diamond Shotgun

Expired Build a Gun Codes

There are no expired Build a Gun codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Gun

Just follow the steps below to learn ASAP how to use Build a Gun codes:

Run Build a Gun in Roblox. Click the Codes button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Enter to get goodies.

Twinfinite has tons of Roblox coverage, but for codes in particular, the Roblox Codes section is your go-to destination.

