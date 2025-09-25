Forgot password
Build a Habitat featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Build a Habitat Codes (September 2025)

Looking for the latest Build a Habitat codes? We've got them all right here on Twinfinite.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Sep 25, 2025 08:29 am

Updated: September 25, 2025

Added a new code!

Why limit yourself to growing a simple garden when you can create an entire habitat in this content-rich Roblox experience? Design the perfect sanctuary and bring in a variety of nature’s adorable creatures to enjoy it with you. If you lack resources, Build a Habitat codes are here to help.

All Build a Habitat Codes List

Active Build a Habitat Codes

  • angryangler: 1 Anglerfish (New)

Expired Build a Habitat Codes

  • neonjelly

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Habitat

Follow our easy-to-use guide to successfully redeem all your Build a Habitat codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Dream_Catcher Studio Roblox group.
  2. Launch Build a Habitat in Roblox.
  3. Click on the cogwheel button in the menu at the top of the screen.
  4. Input a code into the Codes textbox.
  5. Press Submit to grab your free goodies.

