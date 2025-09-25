Build a Habitat Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 25, 2025
Added a new code!
Why limit yourself to growing a simple garden when you can create an entire habitat in this content-rich Roblox experience? Design the perfect sanctuary and bring in a variety of nature’s adorable creatures to enjoy it with you. If you lack resources, Build a Habitat codes are here to help.
All Build a Habitat Codes List
Active Build a Habitat Codes
- angryangler: 1 Anglerfish (New)
Expired Build a Habitat Codes
- neonjelly
How to Redeem Codes in Build a Habitat
Follow our easy-to-use guide to successfully redeem all your Build a Habitat codes:
- Join the Dream_Catcher Studio Roblox group.
- Launch Build a Habitat in Roblox.
- Click on the cogwheel button in the menu at the top of the screen.
- Input a code into the Codes textbox.
- Press Submit to grab your free goodies.
Published: Sep 25, 2025 08:29 am