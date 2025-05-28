Broom Training Codes (May 2025) 

With Broom Training codes, you'll make both Kiki the Witch and Harry Potter jealous of your brooming skills.

I’ve seen enough Quidditch to know my way around a broom. Also, sweeping the floor of my grandma’s attic helped. However, not everyone has my expertise, which is why you might need Broom Training codes to achieve my level of awesomeness.

All Broom Training Codes List

Active Broom Training Codes

Brainrot2: Wins Potion V and 60 Gems

Wins Potion V and 60 Gems Brainrot: Wins Potion II and 20 Gems

Wins Potion II and 20 Gems BROOM: Energy Potion II and 20 Gems

Energy Potion II and 20 Gems RELEASE: Wins Potion and 10 Gems

Expired Broom Training Codes

There are currently no expired Broom Training codes.

How to Redeem Broom Training Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Broom Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Broom Training on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Press the green CODES button. Enter the code in the black pop-up text box. Hit USE and receive your goodies.

