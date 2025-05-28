Broom Training Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 28, 2025
I’ve seen enough Quidditch to know my way around a broom. Also, sweeping the floor of my grandma’s attic helped. However, not everyone has my expertise, which is why you might need Broom Training codes to achieve my level of awesomeness.
All Broom Training Codes List
Active Broom Training Codes
- Brainrot2: Wins Potion V and 60 Gems
- Brainrot: Wins Potion II and 20 Gems
- BROOM: Energy Potion II and 20 Gems
- RELEASE: Wins Potion and 10 Gems
Expired Broom Training Codes
- There are currently no expired Broom Training codes.
How to Redeem Broom Training Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Broom Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Broom Training on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
- Press the green CODES button.
- Enter the code in the black pop-up text box.
- Hit USE and receive your goodies.
Published: May 28, 2025 08:47 am