Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Broom Training Official Image
Image via GG Joy 3
Category:
Codes

Broom Training Codes (May 2025) 

With Broom Training codes, you'll make both Kiki the Witch and Harry Potter jealous of your brooming skills.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 28, 2025 08:47 am

Updated May 28, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I’ve seen enough Quidditch to know my way around a broom. Also, sweeping the floor of my grandma’s attic helped. However, not everyone has my expertise, which is why you might need Broom Training codes to achieve my level of awesomeness.

All Broom Training Codes List

Active Broom Training Codes 

  • Brainrot2: Wins Potion V and 60 Gems
  • Brainrot: Wins Potion II and 20 Gems
  • BROOM: Energy Potion II and 20 Gems
  • RELEASE: Wins Potion and 10 Gems

Expired Broom Training Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Broom Training codes.

Related: Cog Codes

How to Redeem Broom Training Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Broom Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Broom Training codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Broom Training on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Press the green CODES button.
  4. Enter the code in the black pop-up text box.
  5. Hit USE and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content