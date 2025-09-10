Brace Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 10, 2025
Brace yourself for a wild ride with Brace codes. Buy parts and contribute to creating the craziest racing courses in existence. Get your friends to hop on this thrilling experience full of unpredictable roads, where only the best will win.
All Brace Codes List
Active Brace Codes
- Pride: Pride Wraps
- Beta: 1 Key, 50 Gems, and 1k Money
- 500kVisits: 1k Money, 150 Gems, and 4 Keys
- SorryForDataLoss: 2 Keys, 50 Gems, and 350 Money
- 200kVisits: 1 Key, 100 Gems, and 1k Money
- 100kVisits: 1 Key, 75 Gems, and 1k Money
Expired Brace Codes
- 50kVisits
- Halloween
How to Redeem Codes in Brace
Redeem Brace codes by completing the following steps:
- Run Brace in Roblox.
- Press the three dots button in the menu.
- Open the Codes tab.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Click Redeem to get your hands on goodies.
