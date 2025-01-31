Bomb Digging Simulator Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 31, 2025
Added a new code.
If you’re ready to uncover what lies deep beneath the earth, grab those bombs and dig as much as you can to explore things that only a few have had the chance to see. This clicker game is not just about clicking; it also offers many free rewards that you can obtain through Bomb Digging Simulator codes.
All Bomb Digging Simulator Codes List
Working Bomb Digging Simulator Codes
- GUARD: 30k Wins (New)
- EXPLODE: 25k Wins
- SQUID: 25k Wins
Expired Bomb Digging Simulator Codes
- 1000Likes
- 2000Likes
- 5000Likes
How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Digging Simulator
Redeeming Bomb Digging Simulator codes is a straightforward procedure with our precise instructions below:
- Launch Bomb Digging Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the Settings icon on your left.
- Insert a code into the Code text box.
- Hit the OK button and claim rewards.
Published: Jan 31, 2025 07:39 am