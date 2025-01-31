Forgot password
Bomb Digging Simulator Codes (January 2025)

Dig for resources and use Bomb Digging Simulator codes for amazing freebies.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 07:39 am

Updated: January 31, 2025

Added a new code.

If you’re ready to uncover what lies deep beneath the earth, grab those bombs and dig as much as you can to explore things that only a few have had the chance to see. This clicker game is not just about clicking; it also offers many free rewards that you can obtain through Bomb Digging Simulator codes.

All Bomb Digging Simulator Codes List

Working Bomb Digging Simulator Codes 

  • GUARD: 30k Wins (New)
  • EXPLODE: 25k Wins
  • SQUID: 25k Wins

Expired Bomb Digging Simulator Codes 

  • 1000Likes
  • 2000Likes
  • 5000Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Digging Simulator

Redeeming Bomb Digging Simulator codes is a straightforward procedure with our precise instructions below:

How to redeem Bomb Digging Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Bomb Digging Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings icon on your left.
  3. Insert a code into the Code text box.
  4. Hit the OK button and claim rewards.

