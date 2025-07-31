Baby Kicking Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 31, 2025
We added new codes!
Babies cry and make a mess, so it’s time to kick them till they evaporate. Okay, in real life, this would be illegal, but since it’s Roblox, it’s totally okay. Use the Baby Kicking Simulator codes for extra damage and kick little Timmy to the moon.
All Baby Kicking Simulator Codes List
Active Baby Kicking Simulator Codes
- 10kKickers: 1 Bloxy Cola and 1.3k Damage (New)
- 100likes: 5k Damage (New)
Expired Baby Kicking Simulator Codes
- ThankfulFor1.0
- 10K VISITS
- obliterated50k
How to Redeem Codes in Baby Kicking Simulator
Kicking babies is more fun when you use Baby Kicking Simulator codes. Do the following steps to learn how to use them properly:
- Launch Baby Kicking Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel button on the left side of your screen.
- Press the Open Code Menu button.
- Enter a code into the text area.
- Hit the Redeem Code button to receive goodies.
Published: Jul 31, 2025 08:20 am