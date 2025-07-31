Forgot password
Promo image for Baby Kicking Simulator.
Image via @Jessisduhmb
Codes

Baby Kicking Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Thanks to the Baby Kicking Simulator codes you can deal extra damage.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Published: Jul 31, 2025 08:20 am

Updated July 31, 2025

We added new codes!

Babies cry and make a mess, so it’s time to kick them till they evaporate. Okay, in real life, this would be illegal, but since it’s Roblox, it’s totally okay. Use the Baby Kicking Simulator codes for extra damage and kick little Timmy to the moon.

All Baby Kicking Simulator Codes List

Active Baby Kicking Simulator Codes

  • 10kKickers: 1 Bloxy Cola and 1.3k Damage (New)
  • 100likes: 5k Damage (New)

Expired Baby Kicking Simulator Codes

  • ThankfulFor1.0
  • 10K VISITS
  • obliterated50k

How to Redeem Codes in Baby Kicking Simulator

Kicking babies is more fun when you use Baby Kicking Simulator codes. Do the following steps to learn how to use them properly:

How to redeem codes in Baby Kicking Simulator.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Baby Kicking Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Press the Open Code Menu button.
  4. Enter a code into the text area.
  5. Hit the Redeem Code button to receive goodies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur's Gate 3 and The Witcher 3.