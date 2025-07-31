Baby Kicking Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Thanks to the Baby Kicking Simulator codes you can deal extra damage.

Updated July 31, 2025 We added new codes!

Babies cry and make a mess, so it’s time to kick them till they evaporate. Okay, in real life, this would be illegal, but since it’s Roblox, it’s totally okay. Use the Baby Kicking Simulator codes for extra damage and kick little Timmy to the moon.

All Baby Kicking Simulator Codes List

Active Baby Kicking Simulator Codes

10kKickers : 1 Bloxy Cola and 1.3k Damage (New)

: 1 Bloxy Cola and 1.3k Damage 100likes: 5k Damage (New)

Expired Baby Kicking Simulator Codes

ThankfulFor1.0

10K VISITS

obliterated50k

How to Redeem Codes in Baby Kicking Simulator

Kicking babies is more fun when you use Baby Kicking Simulator codes. Do the following steps to learn how to use them properly:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Baby Kicking Simulator on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button on the left side of your screen. Press the Open Code Menu button. Enter a code into the text area. Hit the Redeem Code button to receive goodies.

