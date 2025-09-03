Azure Latch MODDED Codes (September 2025) [RONALDO + RE-RELEASE]

If you're not a fan of Boss Brandon owning Azure Latch, rebel by redeeming Azure Latch MODDED codes.

Updated: September 4, 2025 Added new codes!

Do you want to become a superstar by putting in the minimum effort possible? Don’t worry, so does Rashford. That didn’t stop him from getting a transfer to Barca somehow. If you redeem Azure Latch MODDED codes, you’ll be able to revitalize your career, too!

All Azure Latch MODDED Codes List

Working Azure Latch MODDED Codes

blizziboi : 410k Cash

: 410k Cash brandonboss : 4167 Cash

: 4167 Cash followtalonquest : 10k Cash

: 10k Cash followgnxwar : 6741 Cash

: 6741 Cash followheavenly: 5k Cash

Expired Azure Latch MODDED Codes

followmiloafk

BIGUPDATESOON

CHIGIRINEXTITHINK

CHEMICALREACTIONS

RONALDOISHERE!

followgnxwar

TiredIsOnLBAndButtAtRonaldo

DelayLatch

Jakethesnake

TheKing

WILDCARD

BLAMEKEVFORDELAY

GNXCLAN

SRRYFORCHIGIRIDELAY

MILOISLAZY

CLASSIC

How to Redeem Codes in Azure Latch MODDED

Here’s everything you need to do in order to redeem Azure Latch MODDED codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Azure Latch MODDED on Roblox. Click the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. Switch to the Rewards tab. Enter your code into the Code text box. Hit Redeem to get your reward.

