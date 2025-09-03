Forgot password
Azure Latch MODDED Codes (September 2025) [RONALDO + RE-RELEASE]

If you're not a fan of Boss Brandon owning Azure Latch, rebel by redeeming Azure Latch MODDED codes.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Sep 3, 2025 06:22 am

Updated: September 4, 2025

Added new codes!

Do you want to become a superstar by putting in the minimum effort possible? Don’t worry, so does Rashford. That didn’t stop him from getting a transfer to Barca somehow. If you redeem Azure Latch MODDED codes, you’ll be able to revitalize your career, too!

All Azure Latch MODDED Codes List

Working Azure Latch MODDED Codes

  • blizziboi: 410k Cash 
  • brandonboss: 4167 Cash
  • followtalonquest: 10k Cash
  • followgnxwar: 6741 Cash
  • followheavenly: 5k Cash

Expired Azure Latch MODDED Codes 

  • followmiloafk
  • BIGUPDATESOON
  • CHIGIRINEXTITHINK
  • CHEMICALREACTIONS
  • RONALDOISHERE!
  • followgnxwar
  • TiredIsOnLBAndButtAtRonaldo
  • DelayLatch
  • Jakethesnake
  • TheKing
  • WILDCARD
  • BLAMEKEVFORDELAY
  • GNXCLAN
  • SRRYFORCHIGIRIDELAY
  • MILOISLAZY
  • CLASSIC

How to Redeem Codes in Azure Latch MODDED

Here’s everything you need to do in order to redeem Azure Latch MODDED codes:

How to redeem Azure Latch MODDED codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Azure Latch MODDED on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Switch to the Rewards tab.
  4. Enter your code into the Code text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to get your reward.

