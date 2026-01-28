Axia Roblox Codes (January 2026)

Redeem Axia codes. Grab your axe. Take your shot. Become legendary.

Updated: January 28, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Forget luck—Axia is all about skill, split-second timing, and nerves of absolute steel! Whether you’re a leaderboard legend or a rookie ready to make your mark, it’s time to sharpen those skills. Master your aim, snag epic gear with secret codes, and show the world who really owns the arena!

All Axia Codes List

Active Axia Codes

SKYLANDS : 5 Beyond Evolution Potions

: 5 Beyond Evolution Potions RELEASE! : 2 Fortune II Potions, 2 Magic Find II Potions, 2 Power II Potions, and 2 Speed II Potions

: 2 Fortune II Potions, 2 Magic Find II Potions, 2 Power II Potions, and 2 Speed II Potions ELDEROAK: 1 Formula of Life

Expired Axia Codes

There are no expired Axia codes.

Related: Grow a Tree Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Axia

Want to know how the Axia code system works? Check the guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Axia in Roblox. Press the blue bird Codes button on the left. Type a code into the textbox. Click Redeem to get prizes.

New codes are added daily! Visit our Roblox Codes page to see what’s fresh across the platform.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy