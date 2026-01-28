Forgot password
How to redeem codes in Axia.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Axia Roblox Codes (January 2026)

Redeem Axia codes. Grab your axe. Take your shot. Become legendary.
Updated: Jan 28, 2026 04:55 am

Updated: January 28, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Forget luck—Axia is all about skill, split-second timing, and nerves of absolute steel! Whether you’re a leaderboard legend or a rookie ready to make your mark, it’s time to sharpen those skills. Master your aim, snag epic gear with secret codes, and show the world who really owns the arena!

All Axia Codes List

Active Axia Codes

  • SKYLANDS: 5 Beyond Evolution Potions
  • RELEASE!: 2 Fortune II Potions, 2 Magic Find II Potions, 2 Power II Potions, and 2 Speed II Potions
  • ELDEROAK: 1 Formula of Life

Expired Axia Codes

  • There are no expired Axia codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Axia

Want to know how the Axia code system works? Check the guide below:

How to redeem Axia codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Axia in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird Codes button on the left.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Click Redeem to get prizes.

New codes are added daily! Visit our Roblox Codes page to see what’s fresh across the platform.

