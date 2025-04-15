Forgot password
Army Simulator featured image
Image via Little Games Team
Category:
Codes

Army Simulator Codes (April 2025) [NEW]

Bring down waves of bloodthirsty enemies with Army Simulator codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Apr 15, 2025 10:29 am

Updated: April 15, 2025

Added a new code!

Armies of zombies and ghouls are coming for you, and they can wait to dine on you like it’s Sunday lunch. The only way to survive is to fight back and meet them head-on! Grab some Army Simulator codes, arm yourself to the teeth, and show them you mean business.

All Army Simulator Codes List

Working Army Simulator Codes

  • newplayer: 100 Wins (New)

Expired Army Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Army Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Army Simulator

Here’s how to redeem Army Simulator codes quickly and easily:

How to redeem Army Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Army Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Your Code Here field (2).
  4. Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

