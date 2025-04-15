Army Simulator Codes (April 2025) [NEW]

Updated: April 15, 2025 Added a new code!

Armies of zombies and ghouls are coming for you, and they can wait to dine on you like it’s Sunday lunch. The only way to survive is to fight back and meet them head-on! Grab some Army Simulator codes, arm yourself to the teeth, and show them you mean business.

All Army Simulator Codes List

Working Army Simulator Codes

newplayer: 100 Wins (New)

Expired Army Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Army Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Army Simulator

Here’s how to redeem Army Simulator codes quickly and easily:

Launch Army Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Your Code Here field (2). Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

