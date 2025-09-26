Arcane Arena Codes (September 2025)

Updated September 25, 2025: Added new codes!

Throwing constant fireballs to defeat your enemies gets annoying real quick. Sometimes you want to throw a wave or two, maybe even make a mud wall. But sadly you need to keep with your base element. Or do you? Well with Arcane Arena codes, you can change your spell-book with a blink of an eye.

All Arcane Arena Codes List

Active Arcane Arena Codes

There are currently no active codes.

Expired Arcane Arena Codes

3KLIKES

How to Redeem Arcane Arena Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Arcane Arena. Scroll down to learn how:

Launch Arcane Arena on Roblox. Press the Menu button in the bottom left corner. Press the Codes button from the menu. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

