Golf Frenzy Codes (December 2023)

Golf Frenzy is a mini-golf simulator that recently started its first season pass, and unless you buy it or some other battle pass, grinding coins will be a real hassle for you. So, use the codes we listed here to switch that plain default Golf Frenzy ball out before your hair turns gray.

All Golf Frenzy Codes List

Golf Frenzy Codes (Working)

VISITS100K — 1x Pro Chest

Golf Frenzy Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Golf Frenzy.

How to Redeem Codes in Golf Frenzy

Follow the instructions below to redeem Golf Frenzy codes:

Open Golf Frenzy on Roblox. Click the Bird icon (first button on the left). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Golf Frenzy Codes?

You can find the newest Golf Frenzy codes by joining the developers’ Discord server and on Golf Frenzy’s Roblox Page. Searching through numerous unrelated messages and posts can be time-consuming, so you should bookmark this article instead. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Golf Frenzy Codes Not Working?

There are multiple reasons why your Golf Frenzy might not be working. The most common one is a spelling error. You can easily avoid making any by copy-pasting the code instead of writing it out. This will also save you time.

Another frequent reason is that the code has already expired. Developers don’t point this out frequently, but each code has a time limit. Therefore, it’s best you use the codes as soon as you find them.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Golf Frenzy

A couple of ways to get some freebies besides codes exist in Golf Frenzy right now. Here is a list of them:

Welcome Gift — Stay in the game for 5 consecutive minutes, and you will get a free Basic Chest.

Santa’s Shop — Collect Mints while playing and redeem a free gift after you gather 20.

Skee-Ball — Once a day, shoot the ball and try to hit one of the holes. Get coins or chests depending on which hole you manage to hit.

Season Pass — Even if you don’t buy the pass, you can still get some free rewards from leveling it. They are mostly coins and boosters.

What Is Golf Frenzy?

Golf Frenzy is a casual mini-golf experience you can enjoy with up to 8 people. There are only camera, ball power, and ball direction controls. You aim the ball by clicking and holding the ball and then moving the pointer opposite to the direction you want to send it.

Although the controls are easy, learning how to play on every map and hole takes time. There are even unique obstacles to overcome, like flying alien ships and windmills. So, unless you want to get burned, don’t underestimate Golf Frenzy.

