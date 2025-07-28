Anime Stars Tower Defense Codes (July 2025) [RERELEASE!]

Updated: July 28, 2025
Anime heroes coming together in a single universe? Tower defense gameplay in which you pit your (possibly overpowered) units against evil invaders? Sounds familiar? That’s because this game does almost nothing different compared to a myriad of other anime TD games that came before—except for some fresh animations, and Anime Stars Tower Defense codes, of course!
All Anime Stars Tower Defense Codes List
Active Anime Stars Tower Defense Codes
- NOMOREEXPLOITERS: 2,500 Gems, 15 Gift Boxes, and 50 Rerolls
- DELAYSTARS: 1,500 Gems, 5 Gift Boxes, and 50 Rerolls
- SORRY4BUGS: 1,000 Gems, 5 Gift Boxes, and 50 Rerolls
- RERELEASE: 250 Gems, 500 Gold, and 5 Rerolls
- FRESHSTART: 500 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 5 Gift Boxes, and 15 Rerolls
- COMPENSATION:1 Void Catalyst, 1,000 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 10 Gift Boxes, and 100 Rerolls
- THANKYOU: 1 Void Catalyst, 3 Rift Keys, 3 Gift Boxes, and 10 Rerolls
- Sub2TAM_Anos: 250 Gems, 3 Gift Boxes, and 10 Rerolls
- Shuro: 1,550 Gems, 10 Gift Boxes, and 50 Rerolls
- SUPERSORRY!: 1,550 Gems, 10 Gift Boxes, and 50 Rerolls
Expired Anime Stars Tower Defense Codes
- DEADLYSINS
- REVAMP
- MINI
- FIXED
- EASTER
- QOLPART1
- BUGFIXES2
- BUGFIXES
- 100KVISITS!
- OPUPDATE
- 1KMEMBERS!
- OVERHAUL!
- FATE!
- NEWRAIDS!
- 10KVISITS!
- Sorry4Wait
- BannerRework!
- BERSERK!
- VALENTINES
- JJKPART2
- 1KVISITS
- JJKPARTONE
- NewYears!
- Sorry4Bugs
- RELEASE!
How to Redeem Anime Stars Tower Defense Codes
Here’s what you need to do in Anime Stars Tower Defense to redeem free rewards from codes:
- Launch Anime Stars Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Go to Codes.
- Enter your code in the Type Code Here text box.
- Click on Redeem to claim the reward.
Published: Jul 28, 2025