Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes (June 2025) 

Updated June 10, 2025
Added new codes!
Whoever decided to add Android 21 to this game deserves a raise. Not only a raise, but to pass all their exams and also have their DMs filled with beautiful men and women. Their awesomeness doesn’t stop there, since they graced us with Anime Galaxy Simulator codes also.
All Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Galaxy SimulatorCodes
- SHUTDOWNCODE: 100 Crystals and 15 Trait Crystals
- AUTOATTACK!: 400 Crystals
- FREEMAGNETIC!: Magnet
- SORRYFORBUGS!: 100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion
- BETARELEASE:100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion
- SORRYFORDELAY: 15 Trait Crystals, Coin Potion, and 15 Stats Cubes
Expired Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Galaxy Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes
Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Galaxy Simulator codes:
- Launch Anime Galaxy Simulator on Roblox.
- Press the Shopping cart button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll to the bottom or press the Twitter button on the sidebar.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Jun 10, 2025 09:04 am