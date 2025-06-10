Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes (June 2025) 

Use Anime Galaxy Simulator codes are here to help you garner the perfect anime team.

Updated June 10, 2025 Added new codes!

Whoever decided to add Android 21 to this game deserves a raise. Not only a raise, but to pass all their exams and also have their DMs filled with beautiful men and women. Their awesomeness doesn’t stop there, since they graced us with Anime Galaxy Simulator codes also.

All Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Galaxy SimulatorCodes

SHUTDOWNCODE: 100 Crystals and 15 Trait Crystals

100 Crystals and 15 Trait Crystals AUTOATTACK!: 400 Crystals

400 Crystals FREEMAGNETIC!: Magnet

Magnet SORRYFORBUGS!: 100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion

100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion BETARELEASE: 100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion

100 Crystals,15 Trait Crystals, and Luck Potion SORRYFORDELAY: 15 Trait Crystals, Coin Potion, and 15 Stats Cubes

Expired Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Galaxy Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Anime Galaxy Simulator Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Galaxy Simulator codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Galaxy Simulator on Roblox. Press the Shopping cart button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom or press the Twitter button on the sidebar. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

