Anime Contenders Codes (April 2025)

If you want to be a competitive fighter, you’ll need Anime Contenders codes! This game will take you on a wild ride through the lands brimming with enemies, so get your free Venturine, Gold, and Rerolls if you want to survive the brutal Bleach-inspired area.
All Anime Contenders Codes List
Working Anime Contenders Codes
- SHINIES!: 200 Venturine and 5 Super Rerolls
- 3KMEMBERS!: 500 Venturine and 5 Super Passive Rerolls
- 500LIKES!: 300 Venturine, 15 Super Rerolls, and 5 Super Passive Rerolls
- 30KVISITS!: 300 Venturine and 10 Super Rerolls
- 5kVisits!: 200 Venturine
- SorryForTheRerolls!: 50 Super Passive Rerolls
- 100Likes!: 200 Venturine
- WelcomeToContenders!: 400 Gold
- RELEASE!: 600 Gold and 40 Venturine
Expired Anime Contenders Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Contenders codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Contenders
Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Contenders codes:
- Launch Anime Contenders on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Claim to receive the reward.
Anime Contenders Trello Link
If you want to get more information about the game, you can check out the official Anime Contenders Trello board. It is still pretty barebones at the time of writing, but you can find a basic overview of the available worlds, enemies, and NPCs here.
