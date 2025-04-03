Anime Contenders Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 3, 2025 We found new codes!

If you want to be a competitive fighter, you’ll need Anime Contenders codes! This game will take you on a wild ride through the lands brimming with enemies, so get your free Venturine, Gold, and Rerolls if you want to survive the brutal Bleach-inspired area.

All Anime Contenders Codes List

Working Anime Contenders Codes

SHINIES! : 200 Venturine and 5 Super Rerolls

: 200 Venturine and 5 Super Rerolls 3KMEMBERS! : 500 Venturine and 5 Super Passive Rerolls

: 500 Venturine and 5 Super Passive Rerolls 500LIKES! : 300 Venturine, 15 Super Rerolls, and 5 Super Passive Rerolls

: 300 Venturine, 15 Super Rerolls, and 5 Super Passive Rerolls 30KVISITS! : 300 Venturine and 10 Super Rerolls

: 300 Venturine and 10 Super Rerolls 5kVisits! : 200 Venturine

: 200 Venturine SorryForTheRerolls! : 50 Super Passive Rerolls

: 50 Super Passive Rerolls 100Likes! : 200 Venturine

: 200 Venturine WelcomeToContenders! : 400 Gold

: 400 Gold RELEASE!: 600 Gold and 40 Venturine

Expired Anime Contenders Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Contenders codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Contenders

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Contenders codes:

Launch Anime Contenders on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Claim to receive the reward.

Anime Contenders Trello Link

If you want to get more information about the game, you can check out the official Anime Contenders Trello board. It is still pretty barebones at the time of writing, but you can find a basic overview of the available worlds, enemies, and NPCs here.

