Anime Smash Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 28, 2025
We found new codes!
Be quicker, stronger, and smash-ier with the latest Anime Smash codes! Leveling up is the name of the game in this Roblox experience, and what better way to do that than with the power boosts, courtesy of the latest codes? Here are the rewards to collect before playing!
All Anime Smash Codes List
Active Anime Smash Codes
- CONSOLE: Free reward (NEW)
- 10KLIKES: Free reward (NEW)
- Release: 150 Gems
- UPDATEREWORK: Double Power
- RAGNAROK: Double Power
- FLYFIX: Double Power
- SORRYFORDATA: Double Power
Expired Anime Smash Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Smash codes.
How to Redeem Anime Smash Codes
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Smash:
- Launch Anime Smash on Roblox.
- Click the cog wheel button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the Redeem Code text box.
- Hit Enter to receive the reward.
Published: Mar 28, 2025 08:15 am