Anime Smash Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 28, 2025 We found new codes!

Be quicker, stronger, and smash-ier with the latest Anime Smash codes! Leveling up is the name of the game in this Roblox experience, and what better way to do that than with the power boosts, courtesy of the latest codes? Here are the rewards to collect before playing!

All Anime Smash Codes List

Active Anime Smash Codes

CONSOLE : Free reward (NEW)

: Free reward 10KLIKES : Free reward (NEW)

: Free reward Release : 150 Gems

: 150 Gems UPDATEREWORK : Double Power

: Double Power RAGNAROK : Double Power

: Double Power FLYFIX : Double Power

: Double Power SORRYFORDATA: Double Power

Expired Anime Smash Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Smash codes.

How to Redeem Anime Smash Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Smash:

Launch Anime Smash on Roblox. Click the cog wheel button on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the Redeem Code text box. Hit Enter to receive the reward.

