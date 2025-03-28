Forgot password
Anime Smash promo artwork
Image via SwordSmith Studios
Codes

Anime Smash Codes (March 2025)

Get smashing with Anime Smash codes! We provide the power; you take care of speed!
Image of Uros Ignjatovic
Uros Ignjatovic
|

Published: Mar 28, 2025 08:15 am

Updated: March 28, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Be quicker, stronger, and smash-ier with the latest Anime Smash codes! Leveling up is the name of the game in this Roblox experience, and what better way to do that than with the power boosts, courtesy of the latest codes? Here are the rewards to collect before playing!

All Anime Smash Codes List

Active Anime Smash Codes

  • CONSOLE: Free reward (NEW)
  • 10KLIKES: Free reward (NEW)
  • Release: 150 Gems
  • UPDATEREWORK: Double Power
  • RAGNAROK: Double Power
  • FLYFIX: Double Power
  • SORRYFORDATA: Double Power

Expired Anime Smash Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Smash codes.

How to Redeem Anime Smash Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Smash:

Redeeming codes in Anime Smash
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Smash on Roblox.
  2. Click the cog wheel button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Enter your code in the Redeem Code text box.
  4. Hit Enter to receive the reward.

