Why Is Warzone Caldera Shutting Down?

The fan-favorite Caldera map is sadly coming to an end as the Call of Duty staff announces its closure. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering: Why is Caldera shutting down? Here’s what you need to know about its conclusion and when to expect its shutdown.

Call of Duty Warzone Caldera Map Shutdown, Explained

Warzone Caldera will shut down so the team can focus on future advancements of Call of Duty, especially now that the sequel is in full effect. Unfortunately, those who have played this version will lose out on their progress and the inventory they’ve accumulated. However, the closure will not affect the current gameplay of maps like Al Mazrah.

Although the location will no longer be available, you can still expect Warzone content with Battle Royale maps, Ranked Play, and DMZ Beta. Players can also experience it on the go with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, with more updates coming soon.

When Is Warzone Caldera Shutting Down?

Warzone Caldera’s online services will close on Sept. 21, 2023. with an unknown shutdown time.

As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.



All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 https://t.co/BmN8sEOlZ7 pic.twitter.com/MH83AkeHUl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2023

Many fans in the comments have wondered if they will receive refunds for their past purchases of Caldera, but there hasn’t been any feedback on this subject as of yet. Nevertheless, the Activision Support page has stated that Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard will still be available in the game through the same account used for Caldera. COD Points will also be transferrable between other Call of Duty games.

Will Warzone Caldera Return?

Now, the question remains, will Caldera ever come back to Warzone? Well, to put it short, it seems highly unlikely, given that there are no current plans for its return. The Activision Support page confirms this development as well, so it’s best to experience it while you can.

Once the shutdown has been implemented, you’ll receive a connection error, as the game servers will no longer be active.

Now that you know why Warzone Caldera is shutting down, you can move forward with the newest content, including details about Season 5. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.

