MW3 & Warzone February 13 Patch Notes Update

Season 2 dropped hardly a week ago and Activision has already lined up some changes for things that were slightly broken and some much-needed weapon changes for both MW3 and Warzone. Read on to get a breakdown of all the updates.

Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

Modern Warfare 3 itself has received the most love this time around, from weapon balance to a ton of bug fixes, there are some changes to maps, modes, and much more. One major point to note is that Sniper RIfles are being completely removed from MW3’s ranked play mode, which may be a polarizing change coming out of Activision.

MW3 Global Changes

Fixed a crash that occurred during offline play while selecting a Weapon or Operator.

MW3 Multiplayer Changes

UIX Bug Fixes Resolved the following issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu: Viewing Prestige Calling Cards Filtering Locked Operator Challenges Removing options from Quick Settings Previewing Weapon Completionist rewards will no longer cause the menu to become inoperable. Addressed an issue preventing the Activate Armory Unlock prompt for Controller inputs from functioning. Replaced placeholder name for the Imago RAM-9 Submachine Gun Camo. Replaced placeholder reward images in the Horde Hunt Event menu.

Gameplay Bug Fixes Akimbo Weapons will now be displayed properly after infiltrating maps via an elevator. Addressed an issue preventing Hybrid Optics from being toggled while a Comb Attachment is equipped on the BP50 (Assault Rifle).

Progression Increased XP earned for the first Challenge in Week 1 from 1,000 to 2,500. Increased Bonus XP per Match for using a Featured Operator Skin during an Event from 1,000 to 2,500. Removed aim down sight requirement from the RAM-7 (Assault Rifle) Forged Camo Challenge. Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding with the RAM-7.

Maps Operation Tin Man (War) Players can now respawn at Tactical Insertions placed in the South Lookout area.

Modes Hordepoint Dying while an Insta-Kill Powerup is active will no longer cause it to deactivate. Zombies will now prioritize Operators over Killstreaks and Field Upgrades. Stun Grenades will now temporarily stun Zombies. Team Gun Game Performing a Finishing Move will now deduct Score from the enemy team. Melee Kills and Setbacks are now properly tracked on the After-Action Report Scoreboard. Private Match Adjusted game rules to align with the Competitive Settings v1.1 ruleset while a CDL game mode is selected. Dynamic Map Elements (Global) Next Zone Reveal Time (Hardpoint)



MW3 Weapon Changes

SMGs Striker 9 Increased enemy nameplate reveal distance from 33m to 38.1m (+15%). Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%. Decreased recoil gun kick from 54.93deg/s to 35deg/s (-36%). Increased horizontal recoil from 9.70deg/s to 16.17deg/s (+67%). Increased vertical recoil from 40.65deg/s to 50.93deg/s (+25%). Added the ability to aim down sight while sliding. Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 560m/s (+4%). Increased maximum damage from 29 to 32 (+10%). Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%). Decreased minimum damage from 20 to 18 (-10%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 14m (+31%). Decreased medium damage range from 22.9m to 20.3m (-11%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%).

LMGs TAQ Evolvere Increased movement speed from 4.4m/s to 5.1m/s (+16%). Decreased rate of fire from 706rpm to 500rpm (-29%). Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%). Increased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 40.6m (+14%). Increased medium damage range from 40.6m to 53.3m (+31%). Increased head damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.4 (+17%). Increased neck, upper-torso, upper-arm, and lower-arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.2x (+20%). Increased target flinch from 0.5n to 0.8n (+60%). 556 Belts (Magazines): Increased movement speed benefit by 16%. Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit. Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%. Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%. Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm. Decreased maximum damage from 34 to 30 (-12%). Decreased medium damage from 30 to 24 (-20%). Increased head, neck, and upper-torso damage multipliers from from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).

Sniper Rifles Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.5m/s to 2.8m/s (+12%). Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

Handguns WSP Stinger Increased recoil gun kick from 31.05deg/s to 57.96deg/s (+87%). Decreased horizontal recoil from 28.39deg/s to 18.64deg/s (-34%). Increased vertical recoil from 33.65deg/s to 35.2deg/s (+5%). Increased maximum damage from 24 to 29 (+21%). Increased near-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 20 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 15 to 18 (+20%).

Attachments No Stock Removed hipfire crosshair sway.



MW3 Perk/Killstreaks/Equipment Changes

Assassin Vest (Perk) Resolved an issue preventing Lethal Equipment from being equipped.

Loadout Drop (Equipment) Permanently disabled the ability to equip on Loadouts.

Wheelson-HS (Killstreak) Zombies can now be run over and killed in Hordepoint Mode.



MW3 Ranked Play Changes

Gameplay Maps & Modes CDL Hardpoint Sub Base Hardpoint has been temporarily removed from the Ranked Play map pool. Content Restrictions Weapon Restrictions Sniper Rifles All



Modern Warfare Zombies Patch Notes

It seems fairly common to see few and far-between changes to the Modern Warfare Zombies mode and today is no different, other than a few bug and stability fixes there are a couple of other adjustments that won’t affect the day-to-day.

MWZ Gameplay Changes

Perk-A-Colas PHD Flopper Addressed an issue that prevented PHD Flopper from protecting players against various damage sources

Killstreaks Sentry Turret Adjusted the amount of active Sentry Turrets players can place at a single time to three to improve server stability.

Stability Added various crash and stability fixes.



Warzone Patch Notes

Warzone received fewer updates and changes in the new Patch mostly compromising of bug fixes, weapon balancing, and small adjustments. Fan favorite weapon the Striker 9 has been given plenty of changes to give it a resurgence and a struggling LMG finds itself with a host of buffs.

Warzone General Changes

Estimated Match Time : A new indicator has been added to show the estimated match duration while selecting a game mode to better communicate the time investment of players.

:

Warzone Gameplay Changes

Armour and Ammunition Stowing (Quality of Life) : Armor and Ammunition found in Warzone will show a ‘Stow’ prompt if your backpack isn’t full, but when your backpack IS full it will show the ‘Swap’ prompt. Players will still be able to use the ‘Hold to Stow’ function regardless of backpack space to quickly swap out any equipment as necessary.

: Gas Station Icons on Tac Map (Quality of Life) : You will only see Gas Station Icons if/when you’re in a vehicle.

:

Warzone Weapon Changes

SMGs Striker 9 Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%. Decreased recoil gun kick from to 35deg/s, down 54.93deg/s. Increased horizontal recoil to 16.17deg/s, up from 9.70deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 50.93deg/s, up from 40.65deg/s. Increased bullet velocity to 560m/s, up from 540m/s.

LMGs TAQ Evolvere Increased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 4.4m/s. Decreased rate of fire to 500rpm, down from 706rpm. Increased target flinch to 0.8n, up from 0.5n. 556 Belts (Magazines): Increased movement speed benefit by 16%. Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit. Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%. Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%. Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm.

Sniper Rifles Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Decreased aim down sight time to 390ms, down from 470ms. Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

Handguns WSP Stinger Increased recoil gun kick to 57.96deg/s, up from 31.05deg/s. Decreased horizontal recoil to 18.64deg/s, down from 28.39deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 35.2deg/s, up from 33.65deg/s.

Attachments No Stock Removed hipfire crosshair sway.



Warzone Perk Changes

Quick Fix Quick Fix will no longer regenerate health in the gas after replacing an Armor Plate.



Warzone Resurgence Ranked Changes

Fixed an issue that prevented assists earned when other players kill a target from appearing in the SR breakdown.

Fixed an issue that showed an incorrect SR amount awarded for some SR Challenges.

Fixed an issue that prevented SR Challenges from displaying an in-game notification when completed.

Warzone Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused geography and buildings to appear in areas of the world that they did not belong to.

Fixed an issue with the Champion’s Quest victory sequence causing it to show more teams than intended.

Fixed an issue causing players to unintendedly remain immune to gas damage during the Eradication Contract.

Fixed issues related to the Zarkour Parkour flag.

Fixed an issue preventing Stun Grenades from affecting zombies.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to remain alive in the gas indefinitely by combining the effects of the Irradiated and Quick Fix perks.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items while interacting with the backpack.

