Is Zombies Free-to-Play in Modern Warfare 3?

As the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode gains traction after launch, there will be more and more players that are hoping to get in on the action. Given that Warzone is free-to-play, it might seem like zombies would be the same, so here’s whether MWZ is free-to-play.

Can You Play MW3 Zombies for Free?

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, you’re not able to play the MWZ mode without purchasing Modern Warfare 3. The game mode comes alongside the campaign and multiplayer modes, but Warzone remains as it was in Modern Warfare 2. Warzone is still free for all players who are willing to brave the download size, and even though Call of Duty HQ might make it seem like you’ve got access to more, you’ll only be able to play Warzone unless you pay for the whole title.

Even though the Zombies mode in MW3 takes a lot from Warzone‘s playbook in terms of gameplay, it doesn’t inherit the free-to-play aspect like its older sibling. This does still fit with the classic styles of CoD Zombies, with the game mode being lumped in as a secondary feature to the main campaign of the game.

It’s not clear for sure as to whether or not MWZ will end up going free-to-play at some point in the future, but that would certainly increase the player base. While you can’t play the zombies mode without owning the rest of the MW3 game, people might be more likely to dip their toes into the franchise if one of the most popular modes didn’t cost anything to get into.

While it’s better off with a solid squad by your side, plenty of solo players would also be able to have a blast playing zombies if it weren’t for the price tag. Players aren’t going to want to spend the full price of MW3 if they just want to burn through some trains of zombies alone, so the game being free-to-play would give plenty of other players the incentive to give the mode a shot.

That's all the info we know about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies being free-to-play. If there comes to be any different information in the future, we'll be sure to update this post with the latest.