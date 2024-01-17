How to Leave a Party in MW3 Zombies

Since the beginning of MW3 Zombies, players have been restricted to their squad for the entire match. Fortunately, Season 1 Reloaded finally gives you the option to leave a party, and we’re here to show you how to do it.

How Do You Leave a Squad in MW3 Zombies?

Players can exit a party by opening their Ping Wheel and selecting ‘Leave Squad.’ This interaction can help you whenever you need to leave the game or depart as a solo player. Even more so, the option proves valuable for the Bad Signal mission since it relatively mandates all Operators to confirm the transport to the area.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Console players can hold the Up directional button for the Ping Wheel, while PC uses the ‘Left Alt’ key. Other options include a request to join nearby parties and an invite to unite with yours. However, you must consider the maximum MW3 Zombies squad size, where you may be unable to join a certain one.

The rest of the Ping Wheel selections involve specific talking points for your party. You’ll most likely need to perform a quick ping option with the tap of the Up directional button for the starter Act missions. Generally speaking, the ping is an excellent tool for those who don’t have a microphone.

Apart from the ‘Leave Squad’ change, you can expect additional updates from Season 1 Reloaded. In particular, mission notifications will now pop up to give you a better idea of your progress. The Dokkaebi boss fight has also been implemented, unleashing a deadly Warlord on the map. On top of that, bugs that have previously let other players hurt Operators have been removed.

That covers everything you need to know about how to leave your party in MW3 Zombies. For more MWZ content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the new Schematics from Season 1.