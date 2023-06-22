How To Get the ISO Hemlock and Complete Disarming Presence in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Weapons, keys and valuable items are all integral to completing missions and progressing in Warzone’s DMZ mode. New missions, specifically in the Phalanx Faction, require players to find multiple ISO Hemlocks in one deployment. Here’s how to do that – and complete the Disarming Presence mission while you’re at it.

How To Get ISO Hemlocks in DMZ & Complete Disarming Presence

Tasks

Disarming Presence is the Tier 1 Story Mission for the Phalanx Faction that dropped with Warzone Season 4. Its objectives are:

Drop 3 ISO Hemlock weapons in a dead drop. Kill 10 enemies with an ISO Hemlock. Exfil with an ISO Hemlock in the same deployment.

It sounds complicated and like a lot of work – it does require players to find four of the same weapon, after all – but it’s really quite simple to complete.

Where To Find ISO Hemlocks in DMZ

The best way to find ISO Hemlocks in Warzone DMZ is simply to kill a lot of enemies. The AI that populate the various exclusion zones drop their weapons upon death. In a lot of scenarios this will be a Vaznev or Kastov. There’s also a lot of ISO Hemlocks being dropped by AI in Season 4.

Simply look over the loot an enemy has dropped after eliminating them. There might be some goodies worth having – like a radio – and a Hemlock as well. We had particular success killing enemies at the Castle POI in northwest Vondel.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Transporting to a Dead Drop

It’s also close to a Dead Drop – the one just north of Graveyard and south of University. As a result, we were able to cross the canal, deposit it, kill more AI and repeat.

To stow an ISO Hemlock when you’ve found one, you need to press down on your button pad. It’ll put it into your backpack, as opposed to one of your two equipped weapon slots.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’re only able to stow one ISO Hemlock at once. That’s why we’re absolutely recommending Vondel or Ashika Island for this mission. Al Mazrah will be a nightmare to transport weapons given its size.

Simply find a Dead Drop and interact to open it. Then open your backpack, select the ISO Hemlock and hit deposit. You’ll get a radio message from the Phalanx Operator to tell you they’ve secured the weapon, as well as a visual prompt to tell you that you’re progressing towards completing Disarming Presence.

Kills and Exfil

The 10 kills are equally simple. Once you’ve looted you can just equip it as you rack up more AI eliminations and try to find another. You’re able to freely swap between equipped and stowed weapons, so it should be easy to trade out one of your own weapons for a Hemlock to get the challenge done.

Exfiling is equally simple. Once you’ve deposited your three ISO Hemlocks, find another. Then stow it as you’ve done previously, but head for an Exfil Helicopter location and not a Dead Drop. Exfiling successfully with a Hemlock in your backpack lets you complete the Disarming Presence mission.

This grants 10,000 XP, the Honor and Glory Weapon Blueprint and unlocks the second tier of Phalanx Missions.

That’s everything to know about getting and using ISO Hemlocks to complete the Disarming Presence Warzone DMZ mission. For everything else DMZ, including where to find the Veterinarian Key and AQ Laptops, stay with us right here.

About the author