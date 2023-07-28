How to Get Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key In Warzone DMZ (& Where to Use It)

Warzone 2 DMZ mode features a wide variety of keys to use across multiple maps, including Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. In particular, the Sattiq Poppy Famer House Key can reward you with several valuables, allowing you to boost your inventory for the next exfiltration. So, if you want to know where to find and use it, here’s everything you need to know about this handy tool.

Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key Location in DMZ

To get the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key, you can perform one of the following techniques:

Craft it through the Bartering system.

Loot jackets.

Take down armored enemies in Strongholds.

You can easily craft the key by acquiring three Radiation Blockers, a common resource in DMZ. Players can choose to ‘Barter’ at a nearby Buy Station, and then scroll down to locate its recipe.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can also discover the item through the mode’s standard looting, as it can randomly spawn on jackets and high-leveled Stronghold soldiers. Keep in mind that if you are killed with the key on hand, you will lose it immediately unless you have a Secure Backpack.

Where to Use Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key in DMZ

Now that you have the key, it’s time to put it to use by searching for the hidden house location. But, before you go, you will need to prepare yourself for a fight due to high level threat of the surrounding areas. Thus, players should equip an armor plate vest to withstand the threat of AI enemies.

After you’ve prepared yourself, you can use the key near the Sattiq Cave Complex on the Al Mazrah map (marked with the player one icon):

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

From here, you’ll notice a few buildings in a circular layout, and you can discover the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House at the C4 coordinates:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As long as you have the key in your backpack, you can open it and loot the area to collect some much-needed rewards. Then, players can call the Exfil helicopter to keep these items in their inventory.

Now that you know where to find and use the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key, you can obtain more valuables with the Bike Parking Key. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional DMZ content.