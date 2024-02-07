How to Fix ‘Something Went Wrong With a File’ in MW3 & Warzone

Many Battle.net users have received the notification ‘Something went wrong with a file,’ which ultimately prohibits them from the new season. So, to help with this issue, we’ll show you how to fix it in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 & Warzone Something Went Wrong With a File Solution

The COD Updates Twitter/X account is currently trying to find a solution to the Season 2 issue. Thus, you’ll likely need to wait for another update and restart the game to address the problem. This is specifically for Battle.net users, so it may be best to avoid this platform. In more recent news, COD Updates suggests reinstalling the game to fix the error.

📢 #MW3 #Warzone



We're currently working toward a resolution with our partners at Battlenet. Until then, players can fully reinstall the game to work around this issue. https://t.co/R7u96Qcm0a — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 7, 2024

A Trello card has been implemented to help players track the ‘Something went wrong’ MW3 and Warzone errors. On top of that, some users have encountered a bug for the Season 2 BlackCell content and a no-purchase option for the battle pass. Thankfully, these problems are currently being looked at by Sledgehammer Games.

If you’re a veteran Call of Duty player, issues like this may come as no surprise, as seasonal launches tend to bring out a whole mess of bugs. You can also consider the larger player counts that can cause a stir in the servers. Things tend to clear up after the initial launch, primarily when the mid-season patch makes its debut. Nonetheless, major problems will probably be resolved by then, and you can expect more minor updates later on.

Once an update rolls out, we’ll be sure to let you know so you can download the patch. It will likely require you to restart your game file for it to work properly, and hopefully, it won’t take up too much of your storage.

That does it for our guide on how to fix ‘Something went wrong with a file’ in MW3 and Warzone. For more content, explore the relevant links below, including a solution to the ‘Data is corrupt’ Niamey Logan error.