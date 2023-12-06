How To Fix ‘Data Is Corrupt’ Niamey Logan Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

This is likely much scarier than it actually is.

A new season of Call of Duty is bound to bring up a few errors for players. Usually, these are the expected server issues, but that’s not always the case. The Niamey Logan Error in Modern Warfare 3 sounds much scarier than your usual error. If you’re hitting this and getting the Data is Corrupt message, here’s what to do.

Modern Warfare 3 ‘Data Is Corrupt’ Niamey Logan Error Fix

As of Dec. 6, players may see this as they load into Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

The scary part is that hitting this error gives you a window that basically says all your progress will be reset due to corrupted data. The fact that it gives a button to click to proceed after offering such a frightening message is giving players pause, but it’s not as catastrophic as it seems. As a matter of fact, it’s all for show. Clicking the button and proceeding through the error won’t do anything to your account, even if it does sound like something has gone terribly wrong.

It’s unclear why this is popping up when it isn’t necessarily legitimate, but it can thankfully be ignored. The CODUpdates Twitter account tweeted, telling players that the message is harmless.

📢 #MW3 #Warzone



Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

This is perhaps one of the craziest Call of Duty error messages in recent memory, but at least it isn’t a serious one.

However, if you are seeing this at any other time, and nothing has been said through CODUpdates, do not click the button to proceed. The fact that this error exists at all means that it does have a real purpose, and you should take it seriously. Close out of the game entirely and contact Activision Support before taking any action.

Seeing as (hopefully) this Niamey Logan Error error isn’t real, you should be able to play Modern Warfare 3 without any issues. For more guides as we head into Season 1, check out our links below.